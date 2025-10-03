'Dishonouring Balasaheb': Sanjay Raut Slams Ramdas Kadam Over Explosive Claim On Late Shiv Sena Chief’s Death |

Mumbai: Political circles in Maharashtra were thrown into turmoil after former minister and Shinde Sena leader Ramdas Kadam made a sensational claim during the Dussehra rally in Mumbai's Goregaon, alleging that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s body was kept at Matoshree for two days after his death. The remark triggered a storm of discussions and drew sharp reactions from across the political spectrum.

Sanjay Raut Slams Ramdas Kadam

Reacting to Kadam’s statement, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack while addressing the media on Friday. Raut accused the Shinde faction of lowering the dignity of Dussehra rallies and dismissed Kadam’s comments as an insult to Balasaheb Thackeray’s memory. A video shared online by news portal MumbaiTak shows Raut lashing out at Ramdas Kadam over his remarks.

“Someone has stuffed filth into Ramdas Kadam’s mouth and now it is coming out,” Raut said. “We were at Matoshree till the very end of Balasaheb’s illness. It has been more than a decade since his passing and now, as we approach his centenary year, making such remarks is nothing short of dishonouring Balasaheb. This is absolute dishonesty,” Raut added.

The Uddhav Thackeray camp leader also countered Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s criticism made during his faction’s rally, saying the Shinde group was engaging in falsehoods to gain attention. Raut stated that Balasaheb Thackeray remained a revered figure whose legacy should not be dragged into political mudslinging.

Kadam's Shocking Claim Over Balasaheb's Death

Kadam’s remarks had created shockwaves the previous evening when he alleged that Balasaheb’s death occurred two days before it was publicly announced and that his body was deliberately kept at Matoshree. He demanded an inquiry into the matter, asking why the body was retained for such a long duration and whether fingerprints were taken during that time. “I am making this statement with full responsibility and I know its seriousness,” Kadam had said, sparking intense speculation.

Raut, however, insisted that such claims were baseless and politically motivated. “Balasaheb’s contribution to Maharashtra and to Hindutva is unparalleled. Those trying to malign his memory are insulting the entire Shiv Sena tradition,” he said.

