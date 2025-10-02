Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra Rally 2025: From Farmer Aid Appeal To Headless Ravan Idol, Key Highlights Of Uddhav’s Speech | VIDEOS | Shiv Sena UBT

Mumbai: The annual Dussehra Melava of Shiv Sena (UBT) at Shivaji Park witnessed party chief Uddhav Thackeray delivering a strongly worded speech targeting the BJP-led Mahayuti government and highlighting the struggles of farmers across Maharashtra.

Despite heavy rains that drenched thousands of attendees, the rally continued, concluding with the symbolic burning of a headless Ravan idol, which Thackeray said represented the “bindoke” (brainless) governance of the state.

"Attempts were always made to break Shiv Sena"

Thackeray began his address by reaffirming the loyalty of his supporters. “Attempts were always made to break Shiv Sena. But those who have run away are brass, and those who are still here with me are gold,” he told the gathering.

Appeal for Farmers in Marathwada

Drawing attention to the devastation caused by heavy rains, Thackeray spoke about the plight of farmers in Marathwada. “Today, the condition in Marathwada is really bad. Government has left them on their own. From here, I appeal to Shiv Sainiks that they should help the farmers in Marathwada as much as they can,” he urged. He also demanded a loan waiver for rain-hit farmers and Rs 50,000 aid per hectare as immediate relief.

Criticism of BJP’s Growth and Governance

Taking a sharp dig at the BJP, Thackeray compared the party to an amoeba. “There is an organism, Amoeba. It grows however it wants. The same is applicable to BJP. It is growing however it wants. It will forge an alliance with anyone and shake hands with anyone it wants, but it will only be BJP which will grow,” he remarked.

He further said there was “no link between BJP and good governance” and accused the party of pursuing opportunistic politics. Referring to the BJP flag, he added, “Don’t teach us about Hindutva. Remove the green colour from your flag first. It is nothing more than a fadka (cloth used for cleaning).”

Tribute to Leaders and Citizens

In his speech, Thackeray paid homage to freedom fighter GG Parekh and also highlighted the arrest of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk. He said, “The man who did so much for the army and the people of Ladakh was praised when he spoke for the Modi government. But the moment he raised his voice for Ladakh and criticized the government, he was jailed and branded a traitor.”

On Devendra Fadnavis and GST Cut

Thackeray also referred to India Today’s survey ranking Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis as the 10th most popular CM in India. “I thank them that it wasn’t 20th. Maharashtra’s CM has never ranked so low,” he said sarcastically.

Commenting on the recent GST cut announcement, he asked, “Who increased it in the first place? Did Nehru do it?" calling it a old tactic to create problems first and ease the situation to get people's praise, stated Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Union

On his newly rekindled ties with Raj Thackeray, Uddhav responded to speculation. “People who are asking about Raj, what did we do on July 5? We have come together to stay together,” he said, signaling the MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) collaboration will continue.

Uddhav Thackeray, at the Dussehra rally, accused BJP of attempting to sow division between Hindus and Muslims before Mumbai civic polls, promising a White Paper on BJP's alleged BMC corruption post-election, and emphasized unity with Raj Thackeray's MNS.

The Headless Ravan Idol

The rally concluded with the burning of a headless Ravan idol, a departure from tradition where the demon king usually has ten heads symbolizing intelligence and power. Explaining the symbolism, Uddhav said, “This year’s idol has no head, highlighting current government is bindoke (brainless).”

Legacy of Shivaji Park Rally

The Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park has been a central part of Shiv Sena’s political identity since the days of Bal Thackeray. Despite heavy rain cutting down the number of speeches, thousands of Sena supporters stayed put, waving saffron flags and chanting slogans. Only Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and Ambadas Danve addressed the crowd, while other leaders like Bhaskar Jadhav and Sushma Andhare could not speak due to time constraints.

The event once again underscored Uddhav’s attempt to position Shiv Sena (UBT) as both a cultural and political force, combining the symbolic traditions of Dussehra with sharp criticism of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.