 Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindoke' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
The Dussehra Melava concluded with Uddhav Thackeray's speech amid heavy rains. A headless Ravan idol symbolised the "brainless" work of the state government, critiquing administrative inefficiency and reinforcing Shiv Sena's political message.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Mumbai: The annual Dussehra Melava of Shiv Sena (UBT) at Shivaji Park concluded on Thursday evening with party chief Uddhav Thackeray delivering the final speech. While the rally was held amid heavy rains that left the ground muddy and drenched thousands of supporters, the focus of the event drew attention to a symbolic centerpiece, a headless Ravan idol.

Traditionally, a Ravan idol is depicted with ten heads, representing intelligence and power. However, at this year’s rally, Thackeray presented an idol with no head, stating that it symbolised the “bindoke” (brainless) work of the current state government. The gesture was widely interpreted as a pointed critique of administrative inefficiency and policy failures, emphasizing the party’s ongoing political message.

Earlier, Thackeray had arrived at the venue and paid tribute to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by offering a garland, reinforcing the party’s connection to its historic roots. Thousands of supporters braved the heavy showers, using umbrellas, shower caps, and handkerchiefs to stay dry while continuing to wave saffron flags and cheer.

Due to the rain, the event’s speeches were limited. Only Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and Ambadas Danve addressed the gathering, with Danve focusing on issues such as the Marathwada famine. Other leaders who were scheduled to speak, including Bhaskar Jadhav and Sushma Andhare, were unable to do so because of the inclement weather.

Read Also
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Arrives At Rain-Soaked Shivaji Park For Dussehra Melava |...
article-image

Despite the challenges posed by the rains, the headless Ravan idol became the rally’s most talked-about feature. The symbolic act highlighted UBT’s strategy of combining cultural traditions with political messaging, projecting both criticism of the current government and the party’s enduring presence at Shivaji Park, a longstanding political stronghold.

