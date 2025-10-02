 Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Arrives At Rain-Soaked Shivaji Park For Dussehra Melava | VIDEO
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Arrives At Rain-Soaked Shivaji Park For Dussehra Melava | VIDEO

Despite heavy rain, Uddhav Thackeray held the Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park, honouring tradition. Attendees braved the weather, while he offered a garland to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall across the city, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Shivaji Park on Thursday evening to lead the party’s annual Dussehra Melava, an event that has been central to the party’s tradition for decades.

The gathering, considered a key part of the Sena’s political calendar, went ahead despite the downpour. The ground was muddy and many in the audience were drenched, but workers and supporters remained at the venue.

After arriving, Uddhav Thackeray offered a garland to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a customary gesture before addressing the crowd. Supporters responded with chants as he made his way to the stage.

For many Sena loyalists, the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park is seen as a continuation of the party’s legacy, first established by Bal Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the rival Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is preparing for its own Dussehra rally at NESCO Centre in Goregaon, a covered venue shielded from the rain. While Shinde’s faction is expected to focus on issues like farmer relief and flood assistance, Uddhav’s camp is positioning itself as the custodian of tradition at Shivaji Park.

