 Navi Mumbai International Airport To Launch Commercial Flights From December 25
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will begin commercial operations on December 25, 2025, with 23 daily departures operating 12 hours a day. IndiGo will operate the inaugural flight from Bengaluru. The airport will expand to 24-hour operations with 34 daily departures from February 2026, enhancing connectivity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Launch Commercial Flights From December 25 | Representative Image

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) — India’s newest Greenfield airport – will begin commercial operations from December 25 (Christmas Day) with 23 scheduled daily departures, it was announced on Tuesday.

In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours — between 08:00 hours and 20:00 hours — handling 23 scheduled daily departures.

During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.

The inaugural flight to arrive at NMIA will be IndiGo 6E460 from Bengaluru, scheduled to touchdown at 8:00 AM. Shortly after, IndiGo 6E882 will depart for Hyderabad at 8:40 AM, marking the first outbound service from the new airport.

article-image

During the initial launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to 16 major domestic destinations, according to the airport.

Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the MMR.

NMIA is conducting comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trials in collaboration with all stakeholders, including security agencies and airline partners.

Further strengthening its preparedness, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was formally inducted at NMIA on October 29, 2025, with deployment across key airport functions.

The inauguration of NMIA by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 set the stage for a carefully phased operational rollout, prioritising passenger safety, reliability, and comfort from day one.

The launch will add capacity to the growing aviation needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Greenfield international airport project.

NMIAL is a public private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 per cent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) holds the remaining 26 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

