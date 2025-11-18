 PayU Receives Authorisation From RBI To Operate As A Payment Aggregator Across Online, Offline & Cross-Border Transactions
PayU Receives Authorisation From RBI To Operate As A Payment Aggregator Across Online, Offline & Cross-Border Transactions

This approval enables PayU to offer secure and seamless payment acceptance, settlement, and cross-border solutions for merchants across channels, the company said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
New Delhi: PayU, a diversified fintech platform, on Tuesday received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator across online, offline and cross-border transactions, including both inward and outward, under the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act.

This approval enables PayU to offer secure, compliant, and seamless payment acceptance, settlement and cross-border solutions for merchants across channels, the company said in a statement.

This development further strengthens PayU's position as a full-stack digital payments provider, empowering businesses with reliable and seamless experiences across online, offline and cross-border touchpoints, it said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

