 Gold Drops ₹5,188 & Silver Slips ₹10,880 In 3 Days, Will Prices Rebound As Wedding Season Picks Up? Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Drops ₹5,188 & Silver Slips ₹10,880 In 3 Days, Will Prices Rebound As Wedding Season Picks Up? Details Inside

Gold Drops ₹5,188 & Silver Slips ₹10,880 In 3 Days, Will Prices Rebound As Wedding Season Picks Up? Details Inside

Gold and silver prices have fallen sharply over the last 3 trading sessions, with gold dropping Rs 5,188 and silver plunging Rs 10,880. Reduced global tensions, profit-taking, and technical overbought signals caused the decline. Experts expect volatility ahead, though wedding-season demand may push gold back toward Rs 1.25 lakh per 10 grams.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Gold and Silver Prices Fall on November 18. |

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices witnessed a fresh decline on November 18. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs 1,558 to Rs 1,21,366, compared to the earlier rate of Rs 1,22,924. Over the last three trading sessions, gold has already lost Rs 5,188, having touched Rs 1,26,554 on November 13. Prices also remained under pressure on Friday and Monday, while the market was closed over the weekend.

Silver prices followed a similar downward trend, slipping by Rs 3,083 to Rs 1,51,850 per kilogram, down from Rs 1,54,933. In three trading days, silver has fallen a substantial Rs 10,880, after reaching Rs 1,62,730 last Thursday.

Read Also
Gold & Silver Extend Losing Streak For Third Consecutive Day, Fading Hopes Of US Federal Reserve's...
article-image

IBJA’s published rates exclude 3 percent GST, making charges, and jewellers’ margins. As a result, retail prices vary by city. These benchmark rates, however, are used by the Reserve Bank of India to determine Sovereign Gold Bond pricing and by banks for gold loan calculations.

Why Gold and Silver Are Falling?

FPJ Shorts
'Hrithik Roshan's Childhood': Odisha School Boy Impresses With His Dance Moves; Actor Reacts On Viral Video
'Hrithik Roshan's Childhood': Odisha School Boy Impresses With His Dance Moves; Actor Reacts On Viral Video
RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know
RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know
Delhi Blast Case: First Photo Of Co-Accused Shaheen, Muzammil Buying Brezza Surfaces
Delhi Blast Case: First Photo Of Co-Accused Shaheen, Muzammil Buying Brezza Surfaces
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025: 410 Students Placed, 165+ Firms Participate; PGP 2027 Batch Secures 100% Placements
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025: 410 Students Placed, 165+ Firms Participate; PGP 2027 Batch Secures 100% Placements

The recent drop is driven primarily by a decline in global tensions, reducing demand for gold and silver as 'safe-haven' assets. Investors are also engaging in profit-taking after the recent rally. Technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) had signaled an overbought zone, prompting trend-followers and dealers to initiate selling.

Read Also
Gold & Silver Prices Fall As US Dollar Strengthens & Global Cues Remain Weak
article-image

Huge Price Rise Still Recorded in 2025

Despite the recent correction, gold prices have surged Rs 45,204 this year. From Rs 76,162 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024, gold now stands at Rs 1,21,366. Silver has climbed even more sharply, rising Rs 65,833, up from Rs 86,017 per kg at the end of 2024 to the current Rs 1,51,850.

Read Also
Gold-Silver Price Update: Gold Prices Fall Before Navratri, While Silver Shines
article-image

Volatility Ahead but Wedding Season May Support Prices

Experts anticipate continued volatility in gold prices. However, with the wedding season underway, demand could strengthen again, potentially pushing prices back toward Rs 1.25 lakh per 10 grams in the coming weeks.

Buy Only Certified Hallmarked Gold

Consumers are advised to purchase only BIS-hallmarked certified gold, identified through an alphanumeric code such as AZ4524, which verifies purity and karat value.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PayU Receives Authorisation From RBI To Operate As A Payment Aggregator Across Online, Offline &...

PayU Receives Authorisation From RBI To Operate As A Payment Aggregator Across Online, Offline &...

Indian Equities To Stage Strong Recovery Next Year, Buoyed By Clear Policy Shift & Improving...

Indian Equities To Stage Strong Recovery Next Year, Buoyed By Clear Policy Shift & Improving...

J Infratech Bags Project Worth ₹116 Crore In Assam From The State-Owned National Highways &...

J Infratech Bags Project Worth ₹116 Crore In Assam From The State-Owned National Highways &...

Gold Drops ₹5,188 & Silver Slips ₹10,880 In 3 Days, Will Prices Rebound As Wedding Season Picks...

Gold Drops ₹5,188 & Silver Slips ₹10,880 In 3 Days, Will Prices Rebound As Wedding Season Picks...

Nuvoco Vistas Announces Acquisition Of Gujarat-Based Vadraj Energy In A ₹200-Crore Deal From JSW...

Nuvoco Vistas Announces Acquisition Of Gujarat-Based Vadraj Energy In A ₹200-Crore Deal From JSW...