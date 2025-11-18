Gold Drops ₹5,188 & Silver Slips ₹10,880 In 3 Days, Will Prices Rebound As Wedding Season Picks Up? Details Inside

Gold and Silver Prices Fall on November 18. |

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices witnessed a fresh decline on November 18. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs 1,558 to Rs 1,21,366, compared to the earlier rate of Rs 1,22,924. Over the last three trading sessions, gold has already lost Rs 5,188, having touched Rs 1,26,554 on November 13. Prices also remained under pressure on Friday and Monday, while the market was closed over the weekend.

Silver prices followed a similar downward trend, slipping by Rs 3,083 to Rs 1,51,850 per kilogram, down from Rs 1,54,933. In three trading days, silver has fallen a substantial Rs 10,880, after reaching Rs 1,62,730 last Thursday.

IBJA’s published rates exclude 3 percent GST, making charges, and jewellers’ margins. As a result, retail prices vary by city. These benchmark rates, however, are used by the Reserve Bank of India to determine Sovereign Gold Bond pricing and by banks for gold loan calculations.

Why Gold and Silver Are Falling?

The recent drop is driven primarily by a decline in global tensions, reducing demand for gold and silver as 'safe-haven' assets. Investors are also engaging in profit-taking after the recent rally. Technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) had signaled an overbought zone, prompting trend-followers and dealers to initiate selling.

Huge Price Rise Still Recorded in 2025

Despite the recent correction, gold prices have surged Rs 45,204 this year. From Rs 76,162 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024, gold now stands at Rs 1,21,366. Silver has climbed even more sharply, rising Rs 65,833, up from Rs 86,017 per kg at the end of 2024 to the current Rs 1,51,850.

Volatility Ahead but Wedding Season May Support Prices

Experts anticipate continued volatility in gold prices. However, with the wedding season underway, demand could strengthen again, potentially pushing prices back toward Rs 1.25 lakh per 10 grams in the coming weeks.

Buy Only Certified Hallmarked Gold

Consumers are advised to purchase only BIS-hallmarked certified gold, identified through an alphanumeric code such as AZ4524, which verifies purity and karat value.