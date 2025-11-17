 Gold & Silver Prices Fall As US Dollar Strengthens & Global Cues Remain Weak
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold & Silver Prices Fall As US Dollar Strengthens & Global Cues Remain Weak

Gold & Silver Prices Fall As US Dollar Strengthens & Global Cues Remain Weak

"The metals also softened as investors prepared for a busy week of delayed US economic data. The upcoming non-farm payrolls report is expected to offer crucial insight into Federal Reserve’s policy direction," market watchers said. "Expectations of a December rate cut dropped to 46 per cent after hawkish Fed signals. Despite near-term volatility, both precious metals are on track," they added.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices fell in the domestic futures market on Monday morning as the US dollar strengthened and global cues remained weak. At early trade, MCX Gold December futures were trading 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 1,23,300 per 10 grams. Silver prices also slipped, with MCX Silver December contracts down 0.38 per cent at Rs 1,55,424 per kg. "Gold has support at $4035-4000 while resistance at $4115-4140.

Silver has support at $50.30-49.85 while resistance is at $51.25-51.50," market experts said. "In INR gold has support at Rs1,22,950-1,22,380 while resistance at Rs1,24,950-1,25,500. Silver has support at Rs1,53,850-1,52,500 while resistance at Rs1,56,740, 1,57,880," they added. The dollar index gained 0.14 per cent, putting pressure on gold demand and prices. Since gold is priced in dollars, a stronger US currency makes the metal costlier for buyers using other currencies, which often reduces its demand.

Read Also
SBI Research Reveals Crucial Inflation Insight, Retail Inflation May Turn Negative Without Gold...
article-image

Investors are now waiting for important US economic data due this week, including the September nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for Thursday. These figures will give a clearer picture of the US economy’s health and help shape expectations for the Federal Reserve’s December monetary policy decision. The recent US government shutdown had delayed the release of some economic data.

However, media reports indicate that the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis is preparing to update its schedule for upcoming data releases. Gold and silver prices experienced a rollercoaster trend last week, slipping from their highs in the last two days after hawkish Fed comments dampened investor sentiment.

FPJ Shorts
Akon TROLLED After Disappointing Mumbai Concert: 'Arrived Late, Couldn't See The Stage', Say Fans
Akon TROLLED After Disappointing Mumbai Concert: 'Arrived Late, Couldn't See The Stage', Say Fans
Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To Be Sourced From US Gulf Coast
Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To Be Sourced From US Gulf Coast
Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire
Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire
Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes
Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes

"The metals also softened as investors prepared for a busy week of delayed US economic data. The upcoming non-farm payrolls report is expected to offer crucial insight into the Federal Reserve’s policy direction," market watchers said. "Expectations of a December rate cut dropped to 46 per cent after hawkish Fed signals. Despite near-term volatility, both precious metals are on track for their strongest annual performance in decades," they added. Robust central bank buying and persistent safe-haven interest amid fiscal and geopolitical uncertainty continue to fuel bullion’s upward momentum, as per the experts.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To...

Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To...

Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire

Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire

Gold & Silver Prices Fall As US Dollar Strengthens & Global Cues Remain Weak

Gold & Silver Prices Fall As US Dollar Strengthens & Global Cues Remain Weak

CNG Becomes Costlier Across NCR, IGL Hikes Prices Across NCR, Here's Why The Price Hike Matters

CNG Becomes Costlier Across NCR, IGL Hikes Prices Across NCR, Here's Why The Price Hike Matters

Kings Infra Ventures Announces Signing Of Agreement With Andhra Pradesh Government To Develop...

Kings Infra Ventures Announces Signing Of Agreement With Andhra Pradesh Government To Develop...