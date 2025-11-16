SBI Research Reveals Crucial Inflation Insight, Retail Inflation May Turn Negative Without Gold Impact

Unusual Inflation Trend Highlighted by SBI Research. |

Mumbai: SBI Research put out a report with a cool finding about India's retail inflation. Guess what? If you take gold out of the stuff we use to measure prices (CPI), inflation could be negative for the next couple of months. That means prices might actually drop a bit!

Last October, India's inflation was super low at just 0.25 percent. This was because veggies, beans, spices, fruits, oils, and fats got cheaper.

Gold's Crazy Impact on Inflation

So, gold prices shot up, making personal care and effects inflation jump to a wild 57.8 percent! But, without gold, the main inflation number goes down to -0.57 percent. Regular inflation stayed about the same in October, but take out gold, and it drops to 2.6 percent. Those GST changes we had are helping lower inflation a lot, more than we thought.

Inflation Varies by State

Inflation is doing all sorts of different things depending on where you are. Kerala's got the highest at 8.56 percent, but Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka are chilling below 3 percent. Out of 22 states, 12 have negative inflation, and the others are really low.

RBI's Tricky Situation

The report says that low inflation and fast GDP growth (over 7 percent) are making things tough for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Next month, they have to be careful to help the economy grow but also not let prices go wild. Plus, the inflation numbers coming out for November and December, along with the Q3 GDP numbers, will help the RBI figure out what to do next.

The report also says that the RBI didn't change rates last time, so they don't have many options now. Any rate cuts they do will have to be done really carefully. Since inflation might stay low for a while, the RBI has to handle low prices and still help the economy grow.