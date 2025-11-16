 SBI Research Reveals Crucial Inflation Insight, Retail Inflation May Turn Negative Without Gold Impact
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSBI Research Reveals Crucial Inflation Insight, Retail Inflation May Turn Negative Without Gold Impact

SBI Research Reveals Crucial Inflation Insight, Retail Inflation May Turn Negative Without Gold Impact

SBI Research warns that India’s retail inflation could turn negative for two months if gold is excluded from CPI, reflecting an unusually low-inflation phase. October inflation was just 0.25 percent, driven by falling food prices. State-wise inflation varied widely, with Kerala highest.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Unusual Inflation Trend Highlighted by SBI Research. |

Mumbai: SBI Research put out a report with a cool finding about India's retail inflation. Guess what? If you take gold out of the stuff we use to measure prices (CPI), inflation could be negative for the next couple of months. That means prices might actually drop a bit!

Last October, India's inflation was super low at just 0.25 percent. This was because veggies, beans, spices, fruits, oils, and fats got cheaper.

Read Also
Wholesale Price Inflation Falls To 27-Month Low Of -1.21% In October, Led By Sharp Deflation In...
article-image

Gold's Crazy Impact on Inflation

So, gold prices shot up, making personal care and effects inflation jump to a wild 57.8 percent! But, without gold, the main inflation number goes down to -0.57 percent. Regular inflation stayed about the same in October, but take out gold, and it drops to 2.6 percent. Those GST changes we had are helping lower inflation a lot, more than we thought.

FPJ Shorts
UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway; Video
UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway; Video
Maharashtra Govt Reconstitutes Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust; Uddhav Thackeray Named Chairman
Maharashtra Govt Reconstitutes Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust; Uddhav Thackeray Named Chairman
Mumbai News: Mahavitaran Takes 12% Rate Reduction Order By Bombay HC To Supreme Court
Mumbai News: Mahavitaran Takes 12% Rate Reduction Order By Bombay HC To Supreme Court
Yen’s Dramatic Fall Rattles Tokyo & Washington, As Markets Watch For A Potential Intervention That Could Reshape Currency Flows
Yen’s Dramatic Fall Rattles Tokyo & Washington, As Markets Watch For A Potential Intervention That Could Reshape Currency Flows

Inflation Varies by State

Inflation is doing all sorts of different things depending on where you are. Kerala's got the highest at 8.56 percent, but Jammu &amp; Kashmir and Karnataka are chilling below 3 percent. Out of 22 states, 12 have negative inflation, and the others are really low.

Read Also
India’s CPI Inflation Cools Sharply To 0.25% in October, GST Rate Cuts & Lower Food Prices Drive...
article-image

RBI's Tricky Situation

The report says that low inflation and fast GDP growth (over 7 percent) are making things tough for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Next month, they have to be careful to help the economy grow but also not let prices go wild. Plus, the inflation numbers coming out for November and December, along with the Q3 GDP numbers, will help the RBI figure out what to do next.

The report also says that the RBI didn't change rates last time, so they don't have many options now. Any rate cuts they do will have to be done really carefully. Since inflation might stay low for a while, the RBI has to handle low prices and still help the economy grow. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yen’s Dramatic Fall Rattles Tokyo & Washington, As Markets Watch For A Potential Intervention That...

Yen’s Dramatic Fall Rattles Tokyo & Washington, As Markets Watch For A Potential Intervention That...

SBI Research Reveals Crucial Inflation Insight, Retail Inflation May Turn Negative Without Gold...

SBI Research Reveals Crucial Inflation Insight, Retail Inflation May Turn Negative Without Gold...

Gujarat's Handloom & Handicraft Sector Reports Strong Revival, Recording Sales Worth ₹17.5 Crore

Gujarat's Handloom & Handicraft Sector Reports Strong Revival, Recording Sales Worth ₹17.5 Crore

Price Of 24-Carat Gold Surges By ₹4,694 Over The Week, Supported By Safe Haven Buying & Dollar...

Price Of 24-Carat Gold Surges By ₹4,694 Over The Week, Supported By Safe Haven Buying & Dollar...

ED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations...

ED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations...