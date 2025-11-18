PM Modi To Release ₹4,314 Cr PM-Kisan 21st Installment For 2.15 Cr UP Farmers, Rajasthan To Get ₹1,332 Cr

UP Farmers to Receive Over Rs 4,300 Crore Under 21st PM-Kisan Instalment. | Image by Grok

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a major financial boost under the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. According to an official statement released on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer Rs 4,314.26 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 2.15 crore farmers in the state. The release will take place on Wednesday from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

With this installment, UP’s cumulative gain under PM-Kisan will rise even further, as farmers in the state have already received Rs 90,354.32 crore through the first 20 instalments. The upcoming tranche alone will benefit 2,15,323 farmers in UP, reaffirming the state’s position as one of the largest recipients under the scheme.

Rajasthan Farmers to Get Rs 1,332 Crore in the Latest Tranche

Rajasthan will also receive a substantial share in the 21st instalment. As per the statement released on Monday, Rs 1,332 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of 66.62 lakh farmers in the state. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will lead the state-level event at the State Institute of Agriculture Management in Durgapura, with similar ceremonies planned across all districts.

Since the launch of PM-Kisan, Rajasthan farmers have received Rs 25,142 crore across 20 installments. Additionally, the state government supplements the scheme through the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, under which PM-Kisan beneficiaries receive an extra Rs 3,000 annually. So far, Rs 2,073 crore has been disbursed under this state scheme.

Nationwide Disbursement to Reach Rs 18,000 Crore

Across India, around nine crore farmers are expected to receive a total of Rs 18,000 crore during the 21st instalment. Under PM-Kisan, each eligible farmer family receives Rs 6,000 per year, paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

With the new release, PM-Kisan continues to serve as one of the largest direct income-support programmes for farmers, ensuring timely financial assistance for agricultural households across the country.