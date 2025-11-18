₹2,000 Payment Of PM-Kisan To Arrive On November 19, But Will Every Farmer Receive The 21st Installment? Details Inside

Rs 2,000 PM-Kisan Payment to Be Released on November 19. |

New Delhi: The central government has officially announced that the 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be released on 19 November 2025. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer Rs 2,000 directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This installment marks another major step toward providing financial support to millions of cultivators across the country.

The government has confirmed that this time the payment will be released simultaneously across most states. The only exceptions are Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and regions recently affected by floods and heavy rainfall, where the installment has already been disbursed earlier.

Not All Farmers Will Receive the Installment

Despite the nationwide rollout, the government has clarified that a significant number of farmers may not receive the payment due to administrative, technical, or documentation issues. Thousands of records remain pending for verification, and certain entries have been marked incomplete, resulting in delayed or withheld installments.

Read Also Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Release The 21st Instalment Of PM-KISAN Scheme On November 19

How Farmers Can Check Their Payment Status?

Farmers can easily check whether the upcoming installment will reach their accounts. By visiting pmkisan.gov.in, accessing the Beneficiary List, and selecting the state, district, block, and village, they can verify whether their name appears. If listed, the installment will be credited; if not, their payment is likely on hold due to incomplete records.

Who Will Not Receive the Upcoming Installment?

Pending e-KYC: Farmers who have not completed e-KYC will not receive the payment. This remains the most common reason for installment delays.

Bank Account Errors: Incorrect IFSC codes, unlinked Aadhaar numbers, closed bank accounts, or incomplete bank KYC details may lead to withheld payments.

Land Document Verification Failure: Stricter land verification procedures have resulted in many farmers being removed from the beneficiary list due to outdated, incomplete, or unverified land records.

Absence from the Farmer Registry: Registration on the PM-Kisan portal alone is no longer sufficient. Inclusion in the mandatory Farmer Registry is now required to receive benefits.

Registration Still Open for New Applicants: Under the 21st installment, nearly Rs 18,000 crore will be transferred to farmers’ accounts. Those who have not yet registered can still apply by providing Aadhaar, mobile number, bank details, and land records through the official website.