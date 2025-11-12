Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Be Released This Week? Farmers Await Cabinet’s Big Announcement

Cabinet Meeting Could Decide 21st Installment | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: Bihar assembly elections concluded on November 11 and results due on November 14, farmers are hopeful that the 21st installment of the PM Kisan scheme may be released soon. A Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, is expected to provide clarity on the exact date of the payment.

The last, 20th installment was released on August 2, 2025, transferring Rs 20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers across the country. Expectations are high that the next installment could arrive this month.

What Is the PM Kisan Scheme?

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme provides eligible farmers with an annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000, distributed in three equal installments. The money is transferred directly to the farmers’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring timely and transparent support to farmers.

When Is the 21st Installment Expected?

The 18th installment last year was released on October 5, 2024. Based on this pattern, experts expect the 21st installment to be disbursed by the second week of November 2025. However, the government has not officially confirmed the date. Farmers are awaiting announcements from today’s Cabinet meeting, which may provide the official schedule.

States Where Payment Has Already Reached

In some states, the installment has already been disbursed. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand received payments due to flood-related impacts. Similarly, in Jammu & Kashmir, farmers were credited with their installment on October 7, 2025.

Eligibility and Payment Status

Farmers eligible for the 21st installment must have completed their e-KYC and registration process. Linking their Aadhaar to their bank account is also mandatory. Once all documents are verified, the installment will be credited directly to their accounts.

Farmers can check their payment status on the official PM-KISAN website, pmkisan.gov.in, by clicking on 'Know Your Status' (KYS) and entering their mobile number or registration number. Alternatively, the PM Kisan mobile app or the Kisan eMitra chatbot can also be used to track payments.