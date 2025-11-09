PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment May Be Delayed, Farmers Must Complete e-KYC To Receive Payment

The wait for the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana is about to end, as the central government is preparing to transfer ₹2,000 to eligible farmers’ bank accounts soon. | Image generated by Grok. |

New Delhi: The wait for the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana is about to end, as the central government is preparing to transfer Rs 2,000 to eligible farmers’ bank accounts soon. Under this flagship scheme, farmers receive a total of Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, released every four months.

e-KYC Mandatory for All Beneficiaries

The government has made it clear that farmers who have not completed their e-KYC verification will not be eligible to receive the 21st instalment. The official PM-Kisan website specifically mentions that “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.”

Farmers can complete OTP-based e-KYC online through the PM-Kisan portal or visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) to finish the biometric e-KYC process. Without this step, the instalment amount will not be credited to their bank accounts.

Verification Underway for Certain Farmers

According to the PM-Kisan website, certain cases are under scrutiny as part of the scheme’s exclusion criteria. These include farmers who purchased land after February 1, 2019, or families where more than one member is availing of the scheme’s benefits. In such situations, payment will be made only after physical verification of eligibility.

Checking PM-Kisan Payment Status

Farmers can check the status of their 21st instalment by visiting pmkisan.gov.in. By entering their registration number and completing OTP verification, they can view whether their payment has been processed or is still pending.

If the status shows “pending,” it indicates that certain documents—such as Aadhaar linkage, PAN verification, or bank details—are incomplete or awaiting validation. In such cases, farmers must update their information immediately to avoid missing the payment.

Timely Verification Crucial for Payment

Only farmers with accurate and updated records will receive the instalment. The government has urged all beneficiaries to ensure that their e-KYC and documents are complete to avoid delays or rejection of the 21st instalment.