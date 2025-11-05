PM Kisan 21st Installment Likely In November: How To Find Your Point Of Contact & Complete e-KYC

How to Find Your Point of Contact. |

New Delhi: The 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) is expected to be released in November 2025, though the government has not officially confirmed the date. Farmers are advised to complete their e-KYC and other verifications to ensure smooth credit of Rs 2,000 into their bank accounts. Those facing issues such as Aadhaar mismatch, wrong bank details, or mobile number errors can reach out to their designated Point of Contact (PoC) for assistance.

Farmers can easily find their district-level officer in charge of PM Kisan queries by visiting the official website pmkisan.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to scroll down and click on ‘Search Your Point of Contact (POC)’, then select ‘Search District Nodal’ and choose their state and district. The system will display the name, designation, mobile number, and email ID of the concerned official who can be contacted for any scheme-related issues.

Early Release for Jammu & Kashmir Farmers

On October 7, 2025, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the 21st installment in advance for flood and landslide-affected farmers of Jammu and Kashmir, transferring Rs 171 crore to 8.55 lakh farmers, including over 85,000 women farmers. So far, farmers in the Union Territory have received Rs 4,052 crore under the scheme.

Completing e-KYC Before Installment Release

The government has made e-KYC mandatory for all PM Kisan beneficiaries. Farmers can complete this through three methods — OTP-based verification on the PM Kisan portal, biometric authentication at Common Service Centres (CSCs), or facial recognition for senior citizens and physically challenged farmers.

Correcting Aadhaar or Other Details

If a farmer’s name does not match the Aadhaar record, corrections can be made online through the ‘Updation of Self Registered Farmer’ option on the website or offline at CSCs and local agriculture offices.