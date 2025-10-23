 When Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Reach In The Farmers Account, Will PM Modi Release ₹2,000 This Month?
Farmers await the PM Kisan 21st installment, expected in November 2025. The scheme provides Rs 6,000 annually in three parts. Eligibility and e-KYC completion are crucial to receive benefits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. |

New Delhi: Farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which provides financial support to small and marginal farmers. The government releases Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. So far, 20 installments have been paid, with the 20th released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2025, benefiting over 9.8 crore farmers.

What Is the PM Kisan Scheme?

The PM Kisan scheme aims to support farmers financially by transferring Rs 2,000 directly to their bank accounts every four months, totaling Rs 6,000 per year. Introduced in 2019, it has become the world’s largest direct benefit transfer program. The payments are typically made in three phases: April-July, August-November, and December-March.

When Will the 21st Installment Be Released?

Media reports suggest that the 21st installment will be released in the first half of November 2025, although the official date is yet to be announced. The government has already disbursed the 21st installment for Jammu and Kashmir farmers affected by floods and landslides in early October, transferring Rs 171 crore to 8.55 lakh beneficiaries there.

Who Is Eligible and What Must Farmers Do?

To receive the installment, farmers must meet eligibility criteria such as being Indian citizens, owning cultivable land, and not earning a pension above Rs 10,000 per month. Farmers also need to complete e-KYC to continue receiving benefits. They can check their beneficiary status or apply for registration through the official PM Kisan website.

How Can Farmers Stay Updated?

Farmers can verify their beneficiary status online and contact helpline numbers if needed. Keeping documents updated and completing KYC formalities on time is essential to avoid missing payments.

The upcoming installment holds significant importance for farmers awaiting timely financial aid amid ongoing agricultural challenges.

