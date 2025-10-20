PM Kisan 21st Installment Update: Will ₹2,000 Reach In Farmers Account Before Bihar Elections?

No PM Kisan Installment Before Diwali. |

New Delhi: Millions of farmers across India had been eagerly awaiting the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, hoping for a festive Rs 2,000 boost before Diwali. However, latest reports indicate that the central government is unlikely to release the payment during the festival. Instead, the disbursal is expected to happen in the first week of November 2025.

Possible Announcement Ahead of Bihar Polls

As per media reports, the government may officially announce the release of the 21st installment just days before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 6. The second phase will be held on November 11, with counting on November 14. Sources suggest that the timing may be politically strategic, allowing farmers in the state to receive the funds before they cast their votes.

Model Code of Conduct Raises Questions

The model code of conduct is already in force in Bihar, raising concerns over whether the installment can legally be issued during this period. However, the central government has already transferred the 21st installment to farmers in some states.

On September 26, 2025, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released payments to beneficiaries in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh—states affected by recent floods and landslides. Jammu and Kashmir farmers also received payments on October 7. The rest of the country, however, will likely have to wait until early November.

What Is PM-KISAN?

Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible small and marginal farmers. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts. The scheme aims to support farming operations and improve rural livelihoods. The 20th installment was disbursed in August 2025, benefiting over 8.5 crore farmers.

Who Won’t Get the 21st Installment?

Farmers who purchased land after February 1, 2019, are ineligible for five years under current rules—unless the land is inherited. Additionally, those who have not completed their e-KYC or linked their bank accounts with Aadhaar will not receive the upcoming payment.