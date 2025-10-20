India Rapidly Emerging As Global Hub For Services Exports: NSE

NSE Chief Economist Tirthankar Patnaik says India is set to be the global hub for services exports | Representational Image

Mumbai, Oct 20: India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for services exports with a compound annual growth rate of 14.8 per cent outpacing goods exports, which grew at 9.8 per cent, NSE officials said.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) highlights robust growth in the services sector, structural reforms, and demographic advantages driving the country's economic transformation.

"India will be to services, what China has been to manufacturing. It is emerging as global hub for services exports," NSE Chief Economist Tirthankar Patnaik said.

India’s Services Sector Outpaces Goods Exports

India's services exports have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8 per cent over the past three decades, outpacing goods exports which grew at 9.8 per cent, the official, who made a presentation before a visiting media team from Jammu and Kashmir, said.

With a 4.3 per cent share in global services exports, India now ranks 7th globally, led by telecom, IT, and business services that contribute nearly three-fourths of total service exports. Technology exports alone crossed USD 200 billion in FY25, the officials said.

Growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs)

"India has also emerged as the world's largest hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Their number has risen from 1,430 in FY19 to 1,700 in FY24, and is projected to touch 2,200 by FY30, employing up to 26 lakh professionals," they said.

The GCC market size is expected to expand from USD 40 billion in FY19 to USD 100 billion by FY30, the data said.

Reforms Driving Investor Confidence

"Key structural and economic reforms include the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA), and corporate tax cuts", they said.

The officials further said that liberalisation through faceless assessments, simplified labour laws, and performance-linked incentive schemes has boosted investor confidence apart from privatisation and globalisation measures, including bank mergers, foreign trade agreements, FDI expansion, and the internationalisation of UPI, which have further strengthened the economy.

Social Empowerment and Economic Transformation

On the social empowerment front, the officials also highlighted major social reforms that have transformed everyday lives -- over 100 million LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, more than 120 million toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and massive financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Yojana.

They said India is poised to emerge as a USD 5-trillion economy over the next few years, propelled by robust service exports, a young and expanding workforce, and increasing participation in capital markets.

The presentations projected India's real GDP growth at 6.3-6.8 per cent, with nominal growth estimated at around 12 per cent.

"At this pace, India is set to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, overtaking Japan and Germany," the NSE data showed.

Focus on Future Growth

The exchange outlined a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding private investment, strengthening MSMEs, bridging the education-employment gap, and promoting green financing and agriculture-led growth.

"NSE's analysis reaffirms India's transformation into a services-driven powerhouse," the NSE official added.

