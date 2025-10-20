 Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
BSE and NSE will hold a one-hour Muhurat Trading session on October 21, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. Markets remain open on October 20 and closed on October 22 for Balipratipada.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Regular Market Open Today, Muhurat Trading Tomorrow. |

Mumbai: With Diwali festivities in full swing, many investors have been curious about the market status on Monday, October 20, 2025. Despite Diwali Lakshmi Pujan being observed in some states today, both the BSE and NSE are open for normal trading hours from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, with the usual pre-opening session at 9:00 AM.

The official stock market holiday for Diwali will be observed on Tuesday, October 21, but the day will also feature the traditional Muhurat Trading session.

article-image

Muhurat Trading: Timings and Significance

The special Muhurat Trading session is scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, with a pre-open session from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM. Investors will be allowed to make post-close order modifications until 2:55 PM.

This ceremonial session marks the beginning of the new Hindu Samvat year and has been a revered tradition on Dalal Street since 1957. It is considered an auspicious time to make long-term investments for wealth and prosperity.

Investors can participate using their demat accounts, and there’s no minimum or maximum limit—making it possible to invest even in a single stock. Many prefer to align these investments with personal financial goals, symbolizing a fresh start for their portfolios.

article-image

Holiday Schedule and Settlement Details

While the Muhurat session will take place on Tuesday, markets will be fully closed on Wednesday, October 22, for Diwali Balipratipada.

All equity delivery trades executed on October 20 and during Muhurat Trading on October 21 will be settled on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Looking ahead, the next market holiday is on November 5 for Prakash Gurpurab, followed by Christmas on December 25, the final market holiday of the year.

MCX Muhurat Session and Holiday Info

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also observe Diwali holidays on October 21 and 22, with Muhurat Trading on October 21 and evening trading resuming on October 22.

