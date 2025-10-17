Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Know Time, Significance & How It Differs From Regular Market Hours

Muhurat Trading 2025 Timing. |

Mumbai: This year, Muhurat Trading will take place on October 21, 2025, which is Diwali day. Both the NSE and BSE have announced that the special session will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. This one-hour trading window is unique and separate from regular market hours.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a special one-hour trading session held every year on Diwali. It is considered highly auspicious and marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many parts of India. This tradition is deeply rooted in the belief that trading on Diwali brings good luck, prosperity, and financial growth for the year ahead.

Symbolic and Ceremonial Importance

On Diwali, investors perform Lakshmi Pujan and participate in the Muhurat Trading session to seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Many traders and families make small token investments on this day, regardless of market conditions, to celebrate the start of a new financial chapter.

How Is It Different from Daily Trading?

Unlike the regular trading session, which runs Monday to Friday from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Muhurat Trading is a short, one-hour session held during the evening or afternoon, depending on the year. It is not mandatory but highly symbolic, and it generally witnesses enthusiastic participation despite the limited timeframe.

Why Is It Important for Investors?

Despite being short, Muhurat Trading sessions often see high trading volumes and are closely watched by analysts. Some investors take this opportunity to restructure portfolios, make fresh investments, or enter the stock market for the first time, hoping for a prosperous financial journey.