What Is Muhurat Trading, Know- How Is It Different From Daily Market Trading?

As Diwali Approaches, Muhurat Trading Gains Spotlight.

New Delhi: With Diwali just around the corner, the term Muhurat Trading is being heard more frequently in the world of stock markets. This is a special trading session conducted only on Diwali day. Unlike regular trading sessions, Muhurat Trading is considered highly auspicious and symbolic. Let’s understand what makes it unique and how it differs from daily trading.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a special one-hour trading session held annually on the occasion of Diwali. This day also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year, and it holds immense religious and financial significance. On this occasion, investors and traders often make new investments or restructure their portfolios to mark a fresh start. It’s also common for many new investors to begin their trading journey on this day, seeking blessings of prosperity, wealth, and success from Goddess Lakshmi.

How is it Different from Daily Trading?

Typically, the Indian stock market remains open from Monday to Friday, between 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. This is when most trading activity takes place in the equity and derivative segments. Muhurat Trading, however, is an exceptional one-hour session, scheduled in the evening or afternoon on Diwali, with the exact time announced by the exchanges (NSE/BSE) each year. It is not part of the regular market calendar and is more symbolic and ceremonial than regular trading.

Muhurat Trading Duration in 2025

For 2025, Diwali falls on October 21st, and both NSE and BSE have announced the official timing for the Muhurat Trading session. This year, the markets will remain open for a special one-hour session from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. Despite being a short session, it often witnesses high trading volumes and significant investor participation.

Are Futures and Options Open During Muhurat Trading?

Yes, all types of trading are allowed during Muhurat Trading. This includes Equity, Commodity Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Equity Futures and Options, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB). While it may seem like a brief session, the trading activity during this hour is often remarkably vibrant, symbolizing a prosperous start to the financial year.