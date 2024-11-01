 Muhurat Trading 2024: Markets Begin The Special Session On A Cautious Note
The markets started this special session on a nervy note. The NSE Nifty opened at 24,349.85. At the time of writing, the index was trading low at 24,329.70, with a deficit of 0.046 per cent or 11.15 points.

Juviraj Anchil Updated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
NSE | Representative Image

The National Stock Exchange or NSE building in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex erupted to the sound of the bell that was rang in the NSE atrium, as the markets ushered into the special Muhurat trading session. This special came to pass on November 1, 2024. The special trading session started at 18:00 IST.

The special trading session was inaugurated by the NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan along with cast members of the upcoming Hindi film 'Sabarmati Report'. The cast was in the NSE hall as a part of the aforementioned film's promotion.

At the BSE, the Sensex index also dipped in value, opening at 80,044.95. The index was trading low at 79,802.28. The index declined by 0.17 per cent or 139.90 points.

Furthermore, at the special event, the NSE also launched the new features on the NSE website. Now the NSE website will be available in 8 language, including, English, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Assamese, Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu and Gujarati.

In addition, the stock exchange, that is celebrating its 30th anniversary also launched a mobile application by the name NSE India.

