 Stock Market Holiday Calendar: BSE & NSE To Remain Shut On Dhanteras And Diwali — Check Muhurat Trading Details
Stock Market Holiday Calendar: BSE & NSE To Remain Shut On Dhanteras And Diwali — Check Muhurat Trading Details

Indian stock markets will remain closed for Dhanteras, Diwali, and Balipratipada in October 2025, with a special Muhurat Trading session scheduled for October 21, marking Vikram Samvat 2082.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
BSE & NSE Announce Diwali Holiday Schedule, Special Muhurat Session On October 21. | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: As the festive season begins, traders and investors are looking forward to the upcoming stock market holidays. With Dhanteras and Diwali just around the corner, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have released their holiday schedule for October 2025.

Because of several holidays falling close to weekends, investors will experience back-to-back market closures, giving them time to enjoy the festivals with their families.

No Trading On Dhanteras Weekend

The festival of Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, will be celebrated on October 18 (Saturday). Since both Saturday and Sunday (October 18–19) are weekly holidays, the stock market will remain closed on both days.

Trading will resume as usual on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Markets Closed On Diwali And Balipratipada

The main Diwali day (Laxmi Pujan) falls on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, and the stock exchanges will remain closed for the day. However, just like every year, both BSE and NSE will hold a special one-hour trading session known as Muhurat Trading.

The Muhurat Trading 2025 session will take place from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, with a pre-opening session from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm.
The next day, October 22 (Wednesday), markets will again remain closed for Balipratipada, according to the official exchange holiday list.

Muhurat Trading: An Auspicious Tradition

The Muhurat Trading session marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082, the Hindu New Year.

This one-hour session is considered highly auspicious, and traders believe investing during this time brings prosperity and financial success for the year ahead.

Other Stock Market Holidays In 2025

After Diwali week, the next market holiday will be on November 5, 2025, for Prakash Gurpurab (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti).

The final stock market holiday of the year will be on December 25, 2025, for Christmas.

MCX To Follow Similar Holiday Schedule

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed on October 21 and 22 for Diwali and Balipratipada.

While MCX will be shut throughout the day on October 21, it will open for the evening session the next day.

A separate circular will announce the exact timing of the Muhurat trading session on MCX.

