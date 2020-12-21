Christmas 2020: From 'Home Alone' to 'The Polar Express' - 7 movies to binge-watch this festive weekend

There are lots of well-done movies that get released during every decade, and many of them are Christmas films. These classic holiday films from "Home Alone" to "The Polar Express" will get you in the holiday spirit.
Home Alone (1990)
It's Christmas time and therefore the McCallister family is preparing to go to Paris for vacation. Eight-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is that the black sheep of the house, who is often picked on by his siblings and cousins, and his parents are annoyed by his antics. Kevin finds himself forced to sleep on the third floor of the house. the subsequent day, the McCallisters accidentally sleep in and barely make it to their flight, but when airborne they realize they forgot Kevin. As his family desperately tries to book a flight back to Chicago, Kevin is thrilled to own the house to himself. However, a pair of burglars named Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) have robbed several houses within the neighborhood and now have their sights on the McCallister house. It's up to Kevin to thwart them.
Where to watch it: Stream on Disney+; rent on Amazon, iTunes, VUDU, and YouTube.
Bad Santa (2003)
Is there a more quotable Christmas movie? Bad Santa may be a comedy film released in 2003. It starred Billy Bob Thornton, Bernie Mac and Lauren Graham. The movie was widely criticized for its excessive use of profanity, sexual content, and overall sleaze, while others praised it as an antidote to plain feel-good Christmas movies & TV specials. it's dedicated to the memory of John Ritter, who played as Bob Chipheska within the film, with special due to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and therefore the Miller-Fritch Family.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, VUDU, and YouTube.
The Polar Express (2004)
This is the story of a young hero boy on holiday who boards on a strong magical train that's headed to the North Pole and Santa Claus's home. What unfolds is an adventure which follows a doubting boy, who takes a unprecedented train ride to the North Pole; during this ride, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery which shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those that believe.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, iTunes, VUDU, and YouTube.
Arthur Christmas (2011)
This movie reveals the incredible, never-before seen answer to each child's question: "So how does Santa deliver all those presents in one night?" The answer: Santa's (Jim Broadbent's) exhilarating, ultra-high-tech operation hidden beneath the pole. But at the middle of this movie may be a story a few family in a very state of comic dysfunction and an unlikely hero, Arthur (James McAvoy), with an urgent mission that has to be completed before Christmas morning dawns.
Where to watch it: Rent Amazon, Netflix , Youtube
Office Christmas Party(2016)
American Christmas comedy film directed by Josh Gordon and can Speck. When the CEO (Jennifer Aniston) tries to shut her hard-partying brother's (T.J. Miller) branch, he and his chief technical officer (Jason Bateman) must rally their co-workers and host an epic office Christmas party in a trial to impress a possible client and shut an acquisition that may save their jobs.
Where to watch it: Amazon , iTunes
The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again(2018)
Vanessa Hudgens made her Netflix Christmas debut with The Princess Switch, the streaming giant's raid Hallmark holiday fare that may mark a brand new era for the star and therefore the genre. Long story short, When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it's up to her double Stacy to avoid wasting the day before a brand new lookalike, miss Fiona foils their plans.
Where to Watch it: Netflix, Netflix Sequel
Holidate(2020)
Randomly meeting at a store return counter introduces Sloane to Jackson. Both uninterested in nightmare dates (him) and meddling family (her) during the vacations, they strike an appointment, whereby they meet as a pair only during the vacations to form life at the very least tolerable. Slowly, so slowly, while scoffing at the cliches of romance (and to their surprise), their relationship grows into something deeper.
Where to watch it: Netflix
