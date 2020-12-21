Christmas 2020: From 'Home Alone' to 'The Polar Express' - 7 movies to binge-watch this festive weekend

There are lots of well-done movies that get released during every decade, and many of them are Christmas films. These classic holiday films from "Home Alone" to "The Polar Express" will get you in the holiday spirit.

Home Alone (1990)

It's Christmas time and therefore the McCallister family is preparing to go to Paris for vacation. Eight-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is that the black sheep of the house, who is often picked on by his siblings and cousins, and his parents are annoyed by his antics. Kevin finds himself forced to sleep on the third floor of the house. the subsequent day, the McCallisters accidentally sleep in and barely make it to their flight, but when airborne they realize they forgot Kevin. As his family desperately tries to book a flight back to Chicago, Kevin is thrilled to own the house to himself. However, a pair of burglars named Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) have robbed several houses within the neighborhood and now have their sights on the McCallister house. It's up to Kevin to thwart them.



Where to watch it: Stream on Disney+; rent on Amazon, iTunes, VUDU, and YouTube.