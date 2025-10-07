Western Railway Recovers ₹97.47 Crore As Fine Through Intensive Ticket Checking Drives Across Suburban, Mail/Express And Holiday Trains From April To September

Western Railway recovers ₹97.47 crore through intensive ticket checking drives across Mumbai suburban, Mail/Express, and holiday trains | Representational Image

Mumbai: In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

Significant Recovery Achieved

The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the period from April to September, 2025, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 97.47 crore, which is more than 42% higher than the corresponding period last year as well as more than 15% higher over the target set by Railway Board. This also includes Rs 27 crore from Mumbai suburban section.

Surge in September Collections

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, WR has witnessed a significant surge in recovery of fines collected in the month of September, 2025.

An amount of Rs 13.28 crore was recovered through detection of 2.35 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases registering an increase of more than 116% over the previous year’s September figure. This also includes fine of over Rs 4 crore through detection of 96 thousand cases over Mumbai suburban section.

Focus on AC Local Trains

To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are also being carried out. As a result of focused drives in AC locals, almost 49 thousand unauthorized passengers were penalized during April to September 2025 and ₹1.59 Crs. collected as fine, which is almost 70% higher than the corresponding period last year.

Commitment to Passenger Experience and Revenue Protection

Such remarkable results are a testament to the dedication of Western Railway’s commitment to curb unauthorized travel, enhance passenger experience and safeguard public revenue.

Public Advisory

Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.

