Will Banks Remain Closed On Monday Due To Ahoi Vrat?, Check RBI’s October Holiday List Before Planning Your Visit

Mumbai: The festive season is here, and banks across India are observing holidays on different days in various cities. With major festivals like Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj approaching, many people are wondering when banks will remain closed.

If you are planning to visit a bank in the coming days, it’s better to check the latest holiday list first. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a detailed list of bank holidays in advance, showing which cities and states will have holidays on specific dates.

October 13: Ahoi Vrat, But Banks Will Remain Open

Ahoi Vrat will be observed on Monday, October 13. On this day, mothers in Hindu households fast and pray to Goddess Ahoi Mata for the long life, prosperity, and good health of their children.

However, if you’re wondering whether banks will remain closed because of Ahoi Vrat, the answer is no. According to the RBI holiday list, banks will remain open across all states and cities on October 13.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October

In the remaining part of the month, banks will be closed on several dates due to upcoming festivals and regional events.



According to the RBI list, banks will remain closed on October 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23 — though the holidays may differ from state to state.

So, before visiting a branch, make sure to check whether your city has a bank holiday on that day.