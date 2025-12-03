Encompass Design India IPO To Open On December 5, ScaleSauce Plans ₹40.21-Crore Fresh Issue

Encompass Design India IPO Launch| Image by Grok |

Mumbai: Encompass Design India Limited (EDIL), known for its consumer brand ScaleSauce, will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 5, 2025. The company aims to raise Rs 40.21 crore through a 100 percent fresh issue of 0.38 crore shares.

Share allotment is expected on December 10, 2025, and the listing is planned for December 12, 2025 on the NSE SME platform. Alacrity Securities Ltd. will act as the Market Maker, while 3Dimension Capital Services Ltd. serves as the lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. as the registrar.

Company Background

Founded in March 2010 in Mumbai, Encompass Design India has grown into a modern consumer-focused brand builder. Under its flagship name ScaleSauce, the company creates home, living and food products designed for today’s urban buyers.

The company carefully observes new consumer trends and builds brands that meet the changing tastes of India’s premium and segmented markets, covering food, lifestyle and tech-enabled products.

Operations and Products

ScaleSauce works across manufacturing, retail and distribution. Its product range includes bed sheets, comforters, curtains, pillow covers and table linens.

The company is also involved in trading cotton, fabrics and agro-based items, supplying these to niche and selective markets.

Additionally, ScaleSauce provides strong digital and eCommerce services, helping both D2C brands and corporate clients with technology, marketing and operational support to grow online.

Revenue Streams

ScaleSauce generates income from:

- Sales of home and lifestyle products

- Trading of agro-based goods and food items such as sauces

- Technology, marketing and eCommerce services for brands

This diverse business model strengthens the company’s overall earnings.

Management and Promoters

The promoters of the company are Amit Rajendraprasad Dalmia, Susmita Amit Dalmia, Ruman Kailash Agarwal and Yogendra Vashishta.