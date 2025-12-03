 Encompass Design India IPO To Open On December 5, ScaleSauce Plans ₹40.21-Crore Fresh Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEncompass Design India IPO To Open On December 5, ScaleSauce Plans ₹40.21-Crore Fresh Issue

Encompass Design India IPO To Open On December 5, ScaleSauce Plans ₹40.21-Crore Fresh Issue

ScaleSauce parent Encompass Design India is launching a Rs 40.21-crore IPO on December 5, 2025, through a fresh issue of 0.38 crore shares. The company creates lifestyle, home and food products and offers digital services. Listing is set for December 12 on NSE SME, with allotment on December 10.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Encompass Design India IPO Launch| Image by Grok |

Mumbai: Encompass Design India Limited (EDIL), known for its consumer brand ScaleSauce, will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 5, 2025. The company aims to raise Rs 40.21 crore through a 100 percent fresh issue of 0.38 crore shares.

Share allotment is expected on December 10, 2025, and the listing is planned for December 12, 2025 on the NSE SME platform. Alacrity Securities Ltd. will act as the Market Maker, while 3Dimension Capital Services Ltd. serves as the lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. as the registrar.

Read Also
Meesho Garners ₹2,439 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO, SBI Mutual Fund, & BlackRock Take...
article-image

Company Background

Founded in March 2010 in Mumbai, Encompass Design India has grown into a modern consumer-focused brand builder. Under its flagship name ScaleSauce, the company creates home, living and food products designed for today’s urban buyers.

FPJ Shorts
What Is The Age Gap Between Miley Cyrus & Fiancé Max Morando
What Is The Age Gap Between Miley Cyrus & Fiancé Max Morando
Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival In Nanded To See 3,307 Athletes From 24 Varsities
Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival In Nanded To See 3,307 Athletes From 24 Varsities
Meet Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe: 19-Year-Old Vedic Prodigy Who Completed Dandakrama Parayanam In 50 Days; Check His Educational Qualifications
Meet Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe: 19-Year-Old Vedic Prodigy Who Completed Dandakrama Parayanam In 50 Days; Check His Educational Qualifications
Maharashtra: Beed School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 3 And 4 Girls; Parents Outraged
Maharashtra: Beed School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 3 And 4 Girls; Parents Outraged

The company carefully observes new consumer trends and builds brands that meet the changing tastes of India’s premium and segmented markets, covering food, lifestyle and tech-enabled products.

Read Also
Dialysis Services Provider Nephrocare Health Set To Launch IPO On December 10, With A Fresh Issue Of...
article-image

Operations and Products

ScaleSauce works across manufacturing, retail and distribution. Its product range includes bed sheets, comforters, curtains, pillow covers and table linens.

The company is also involved in trading cotton, fabrics and agro-based items, supplying these to niche and selective markets.

Additionally, ScaleSauce provides strong digital and eCommerce services, helping both D2C brands and corporate clients with technology, marketing and operational support to grow online.

Read Also
Pharma Firm Corona Remedies Fixes Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Valuing The Company At ₹6,500 Crore
article-image

Revenue Streams

ScaleSauce generates income from:

- Sales of home and lifestyle products

- Trading of agro-based goods and food items such as sauces

- Technology, marketing and eCommerce services for brands

This diverse business model strengthens the company’s overall earnings.

Management and Promoters

The promoters of the company are Amit Rajendraprasad Dalmia, Susmita Amit Dalmia, Ruman Kailash Agarwal and Yogendra Vashishta.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Encompass Design India IPO To Open On December 5, ScaleSauce Plans ₹40.21-Crore Fresh Issue

Encompass Design India IPO To Open On December 5, ScaleSauce Plans ₹40.21-Crore Fresh Issue

Strong Economic Performance Has Benefited From Sound Macroeconomic Policies & Earlier Structural...

Strong Economic Performance Has Benefited From Sound Macroeconomic Policies & Earlier Structural...

Four Labour Codes Likely To Be Fully Operational From April 1, 2026

Four Labour Codes Likely To Be Fully Operational From April 1, 2026

Dialysis Services Provider Nephrocare Health Set To Launch IPO On December 10, With A Fresh Issue Of...

Dialysis Services Provider Nephrocare Health Set To Launch IPO On December 10, With A Fresh Issue Of...

Vikram Solar Announces The Appointment Of Arun Mittal As Chief Executive Officer Of VSL Powerhive

Vikram Solar Announces The Appointment Of Arun Mittal As Chief Executive Officer Of VSL Powerhive