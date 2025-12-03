 Flipkart Appoints Dan Neary As Board Member
Flipkart Appoints Dan Neary As Board Member

Neary said he looks forward to supporting Flipkart as it continues on its next phase of growth and impact. "The company's deep commitment to ethics, compliance, and responsible growth reflects a long-term vision I strongly align with," Neary said.

December 03, 2025
New Delhi: Flipkart on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dan Neary to its Board, a move the e-commerce firm said reflects its commitment to strengthening governance and accelerating next phase of growth ahead of planned IPO filing.

Neary brings an extensive global technology and leadership experience to the board, the company said in a statement.

"...and his appointment underscores Flipkart's commitment to strengthening governance and accelerating next phase of growth ahead of its planned IPO filing," according to the company.

Neary said he looks forward to supporting Flipkart as it continues on its next phase of growth and impact.

"The company's deep commitment to ethics, compliance, and responsible growth reflects a long-term vision I strongly align with," Neary said.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board, Flipkart Group, said Neary's global experience across technology, digital commerce, and platform scale will be invaluable as the company charts the next phase of its journey.

"With AI transforming every layer of retail, from customer experience to supply chain and seller empowerment, Dan's perspective and leadership will help accelerate our innovation agenda. We look forward to partnering with him as we continue building responsibly, with long-term value, trust, and impact," Krishnamurthy said.

