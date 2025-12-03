 RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Begins, Drawing Key Policy Rate's Outcome Closer
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Begins, Drawing Key Policy Rate's Outcome Closer

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Begins, Drawing Key Policy Rate's Outcome Closer

The much-anticipated Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting is set to begin on Wednesday, with the outcome on the key policy rate. Inflation trajectory in October reflected a remarkable softening, underscoring the economy’s robust fundamentals and effective price management measures. Economists say that it would be a close call on the repo rate at the RBI MPC.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is set to begin from Wednesday, with the outcome on the key policy rate on Friday. The three-day MPC meeting comes at a time when inflation is at an all-time low and GDP growth on a high trajectory path.

The real GDP, adjusted for inflation, grew at 8.2 per cent in Q2 of FY 2025-26, against the growth rate of 5.6 per cent during Q2 of FY 2024-25. Notably, inflation trajectory in October reflected a remarkable softening, underscoring the economy’s robust fundamentals and effective price management measures. Economists and market experts say that it would be a close call on the repo rate at the RBI MPC.

Read Also
'Inflation Set To Remain Below Target For The Foreseeable Future, RBI Will Cut Rates By 25 Bp During...
article-image

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, has said that given that monetary policy is forward looking and inflation in Q4-FY26 and FY27 is likely to be in the 4 per cent plus region, “yielding a real repo rate of 1-1.5 per cent, the policy rate appears to be at a fair level. Under these conditions we do not think that there should be any change in the policy rate”.

According to an SBI report, expectations built till a few days back of a shallow rate cut of 25 basis points (bps) by the RBI appear to have faded as finer readings of the strong Q2 growth print and the evolving playbook make the choice tilted in favour of a pause in December policy. It is of the view that the RBI may have to ensure "calibrated easing" within “neutral stance” through liquidity measures to ensure a sobering impact on yields.

FPJ Shorts
'Chef Ko Nachwaoge Kya?' Netizens React To Virat Kohli & Team India's Dance Welcome At Mayfair Hotel In Raipur Ahead Of 2nd ODI Against South Africa
'Chef Ko Nachwaoge Kya?' Netizens React To Virat Kohli & Team India's Dance Welcome At Mayfair Hotel In Raipur Ahead Of 2nd ODI Against South Africa
Zoho Will Be First To Go Obsolete: American VC Suggests Amid 'Vibe Coding' Boom; Sridhar Vembu Reacts
Zoho Will Be First To Go Obsolete: American VC Suggests Amid 'Vibe Coding' Boom; Sridhar Vembu Reacts
Aadhaar Authentication Hits Record 231 Crore Transactions In November; e-KYC Surges Over 24%
Aadhaar Authentication Hits Record 231 Crore Transactions In November; e-KYC Surges Over 24%
Meesho Garners ₹2,439 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO, SBI Mutual Fund, & BlackRock Take The Lead
Meesho Garners ₹2,439 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO, SBI Mutual Fund, & BlackRock Take The Lead

However, since inflation is set to remain well below target for the foreseeable future, HSBC Global Investment Research projects that the RBI will cut rates by 25 bp during its MPC decision on December 5 -- taking the policy repo rate to 5.25 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meesho Garners ₹2,439 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO, SBI Mutual Fund, & BlackRock Take...

Meesho Garners ₹2,439 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO, SBI Mutual Fund, & BlackRock Take...

Rupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02

Rupee Breaches 90-Level Against Greenback For The First Time, Tumbling 6 Paise To 90.02

Sensex, Nifty Limp Due To Weak Currency & Mixed Global Cues

Sensex, Nifty Limp Due To Weak Currency & Mixed Global Cues

Nashik Municipal Corporation Sets Eyes On The Prize, Awaits ₹200 Crore From The Municipal Bonds...

Nashik Municipal Corporation Sets Eyes On The Prize, Awaits ₹200 Crore From The Municipal Bonds...

Russia All For "Architecture" To Strengthen Trade Ties With India, Jacked Up By Third Countries

Russia All For