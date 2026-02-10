Sariya Prices Rising Again, Is House Construction Set To Become Costlier Ahead? Details Inside

Sariya prices rising again after earlier fall. |

Mumbai: Steel bar (sariya) prices are rising again after falling for many months. This sudden increase is making house construction more expensive across many cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Goa.

Building a house is already very costly. People spend a lot on buying land and then more money on construction. Many people wait for building material prices to fall before starting construction. But sometimes waiting becomes costly, which is happening now.

Sariya is one of the most important materials used in house construction. If its price rises, total construction cost also rises. If price falls, construction becomes cheaper.

Prices were falling earlier, now rising fast

For the past few months, sariya prices were falling. But from mid-January, prices started rising quickly. This sudden jump has increased construction costs again.

If you are planning to build a house, it is important to check the latest sariya prices because they change frequently.

Price increase seen across major cities

Sariya prices have increased sharply compared to late November 2025 levels.

In Delhi, sariya is trading near Rs 48,900 per metric ton. Compared to November levels, prices have increased sharply across cities:

Raipur – up about Rs 6,400 per ton

Goa – up about Rs 6,000 per ton

Mumbai – up about Rs 6,800 per ton

Chennai – up about Rs 6,000 per ton

Latest prices (without 18 percent GST) show clear rise across cities. Mumbai is around Rs 49,600 per ton, Goa around Rs 50,200 per ton, Chennai around Rs 49,000 per ton and Kolkata near Rs 46,000 per ton.

Why this matters for home buyers?

Sariya is used to give strength to buildings. It is a key part of construction cost. Even small price changes can increase or decrease total construction budget significantly.

How to check latest prices?

Sariya prices change daily. People can check latest rates online through iron and steel price websites. Prices shown usually do not include 18 percent GST, so final cost becomes higher after tax.