 AC Buyers May Face A Big Shock This Summer, Rising Copper Prices Set To Push Cooling Costs Higher
Air conditioner prices may rise by 7–10 percent this summer due to a sharp increase in copper prices. Copper has become nearly 60 percent costlier in a year because of high demand and supply issues. Other appliances and electric products may also become expensive.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
AC Prices Likely to Rise This Summer. | File Image |

Mumbai: If you are planning to buy a new air conditioner this summer, this news may disappoint you. Buying an AC could soon become more expensive. The main reason is the sharp rise in copper prices over the last one year. Copper is an important material used in air conditioners, especially in coils, wiring, and other internal parts. Because copper has become costly, AC manufacturing costs are also going up.

Copper Prices Jump Sharply

In the past one year, copper prices have increased by nearly 60 percent. At the beginning of this year, copper futures were trading between Rs 1,307 and Rs 1,330 per kilogram, which is close to record levels. In the global market, copper prices have reached around USD 12,000 per tonne. Experts say this is one of the highest levels expected in 2025.

How Much Can AC Prices Increase?

Industry reports suggest that AC prices could rise by 7 percent to 10 percent due to higher input costs. Input costs in the AC segment have gone up by 8 percent to 10 percent. Because of this, companies may pass on some of the burden to customers by increasing prices by around 7 percent to 8 percent.

Major brands like Voltas, Havells, Crompton Greaves, and Polycab are also preparing to raise AC prices in the coming months.

Why Are Copper Prices Rising?

There are several reasons behind the rise in copper prices. First, the demand for green energy projects has increased. Second, electric vehicles use a lot of copper, and their demand is growing fast. Third, AI data centers also need large amounts of copper. Along with this, supply problems in major copper-producing countries like Chile and Indonesia have reduced availability, pushing prices higher.

Impact Beyond Air Conditioners

The rise in copper prices will not only affect air conditioners. Prices of other home appliances, electric vehicles, and power infrastructure equipment may also increase in the future. Consumers may feel the impact across many everyday products.

Disclaimer: This news is for general information only. Prices may vary by brand and location. Market conditions can change. Readers are advised to check with sellers before making any purchase decision.

