OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 To Be Unveiled On October 27: Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus has announced the launch of its flagship OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Ace 6, part of the Ace series, in China on October 27. The OnePlus 15 is the successor to the OnePlus 13 series launced last year. The flagship is rumoured to launch in India on November 13, weeks after its official unveil in China.

The company took to social media to announce the launch date of the two phones in the Chinese market. OnePlus 15 is teased to come in Sand Storm, Absolute Black, and Misty Purple colour options. OnePlus Ace 6 will come in Quicksilver, Flash White, and Racing Black.

While Chinese prices are not known, in the India market, the OnePlus 15 is rumoured to start between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000, marking a modest hike from the OnePlus 13's launch price of Rs 69,999. This range is expected to cover the entry-level 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with higher configurations like 16GB RAM + 1TB storage potentially pushing towards Rs. 80,000 or more.

OnePlus 15 specifications (rumoured and confirmed)

OnePlus has officially unveiled key specifications of the OnePlus 15 via its Weibo channel, ahead of the launch. At its core is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, delivering superior AI processing, graphics, and thermal efficiency for seamless multitasking and gaming. The device will ship with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 globally (ColorOS 16 in China), promising seven years of updates. The display steals the show with a confirmed third-generation BOE X3 Flexible Oriental Screen.

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15 may feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel at 1.5K resolution, boasting a 165Hz variable refresh rate (1-165Hz) for buttery-smooth scrolling. It is likely to support Pro XDR, Dolby Vision, and peaks at 1,800 nits brightness, with eye-care features like a 1-nit low-brightness mode and 13 percent improved HBM brightness over predecessors.

Battery life is likely to get a massive boost with a rumored 7,300mAh silicon-carbon unit (up from 6,000mAh in the OnePlus 13), enabling all-day endurance. Charging hits 120W wired (0-100% in under 30 minutes) and 50W wireless, with a dual-cell design for better heat management.

On cameras, expect a triple 50-megapixel setup, a Sony LYT-700 main sensor with OIS and 24mm focal length, a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide (0.6x view), and a telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. OnePlus is ditching Hasselblad for its in-house DetailMax engine, emphasising AI enhancements like scene detection and HDR tuning. RAM tops at 16GB LPDDR5X, with storage up to 1TB UFS 4.1. Gaming perks include the Wind Chi Game Kernel 2.0 for sustained performance.

OnePlus Ace 6 specifications

The expected features on the OnePlus ace 6 include the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.It is likely to be equipped with a robust 7800mAh battery and 120W fast charging. Globally, the Ace 6 is likely to debut as the OnePlus 15R alongside the OnePlus 15 later this year.