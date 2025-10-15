OnePlus 15 5G Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Rumoured November Launch; Key Specifications Confirmed As Well

OnePlus 15 launch is just around the corner, with leaks and official teasers building massive anticipation. The smartphone is poised to launch first in China by the end of October, followed by a simultaneous rollout in global markets including India on November 13. The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to come with OxygenOS 16 that will bring the anticipated AI-powered Mind Space feature, along with AI translations, AI Writer, and a whole lot more.

OnePlus 15 pricing in India leaked

Multiple leaks point to the OnePlus 15 base model starting between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000, marking a modest hike from the OnePlus 13's launch price of Rs 69,999. This range is expected to cover the entry-level 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with higher configurations like 16GB RAM + 1TB storage potentially pushing towards Rs. 80,000 or more. Industry trackers suggest the device could undercut rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series while packing flagship-grade upgrades. One report even lists a speculative starting tag of Rs 79,999 on e-commerce aggregators, though official confirmation awaits the November event.

OnePlus 15 confirmed specifications

OnePlus has officially unveiled key specifications of the OnePlus 15 via its Weibo channel. At its core is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, delivering superior AI processing, graphics, and thermal efficiency for seamless multitasking and gaming. The device will ship with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 globally (ColorOS 16 in China), promising seven years of updates. The display steals the show with a confirmed third-generation BOE X3 Flexible Oriental Screen.

OnePlus 15 rumoured specifications

OnePlus 15 leaks suggest that the phone may feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel at 1.5K resolution, boasting a 165Hz variable refresh rate (1-165Hz) for buttery-smooth scrolling. It is likely to support Pro XDR, Dolby Vision, and peaks at 1,800 nits brightness, with eye-care features like a 1-nit low-brightness mode and 13 percent improved HBM brightness over predecessors.

Battery life gets a massive boost with a rumored 7,300mAh silicon-carbon unit (up from 6,000mAh in the OnePlus 13), enabling all-day endurance. Charging hits 120W wired (0-100% in under 30 minutes) and 50W wireless, with a dual-cell design for better heat management.

On cameras, expect a triple 50-megapixel setup, a Sony LYT-700 main sensor with OIS and 24mm focal length, a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide (0.6x view), and a telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. OnePlus is ditching Hasselblad for its in-house DetailMax engine, emphasising AI enhancements like scene detection and HDR tuning. RAM tops at 16GB LPDDR5X, with storage up to 1TB UFS 4.1. Gaming perks include the Wind Chi Game Kernel 2.0 for sustained performance.

OnePlus 15 rumoured design

Early glimpses from leaks and teasers paint a sleek evolution. Render videos circulating on platforms like YouTube showcase the OnePlus 15 in Sand Storm, highlighting the matte, rugged finish that resists fingerprints and adds a desert-inspired flair. The flat display contrasts beautifully with the gently curved back, emphasizing minimalism.