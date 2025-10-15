 iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Models Turning To Rose Gold: Multiple Users Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechiPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Models Turning To Rose Gold: Multiple Users Report

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Models Turning To Rose Gold: Multiple Users Report

iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro owners in Cosmic Orange are seeing their vibrant hue morph into an unintended rose gold pink

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Models Turning To Rose Gold: Multiple Users Report | Reddit/ DakAttack316

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro models, hailed for its eye-catching Cosmic Orange finish, is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons - the bold shade is inexplicably fading into a rosy pink, leaving early adopters stunned and speculating. Reports from users across platforms like Reddit and X suggest the issue stems from poor sealing on the oxidized aluminum frame, affecting isolated batches.

A Reddit user has shared images of an orange iPhone 17 Pro Max exposed to sunlight, where swaths of the back panel had shifted to a grapefruit-like pink. The phone's body had solidified into a 'solid Rose Gold color,' sparing only the MagSafe ring its original orange hue.

Users across social media have several theories, "This seems to be a batch with a poor sealing coat after oxidising aluminium, resulting in phones oxidising with time and changing colour." No exchanges or fixes have been reported yet, leaving owners weighing Apple Store visits.

Apple's titanium frames, introduced for durability in the iPhone 15 series, were meant to resist fading better than stainless steel predecessors. But this isn't the first color conundrum—past iPhones have seen anodization woes from sweat or UV exposure. Experts point to manufacturing variances: uneven clear-coat application post-anodizing could accelerate oxidation, especially in humid climates like India's.

FPJ Shorts
'Main Unhe Apni Ek Kidney Dena Chahata Hoon': Ajaz Khan Requests Fans To Pray For Premanand Ji Maharaj's Health, Wishes To Meet Him - Watch Video
'Main Unhe Apni Ek Kidney Dena Chahata Hoon': Ajaz Khan Requests Fans To Pray For Premanand Ji Maharaj's Health, Wishes To Meet Him - Watch Video
Tripura Govt Signs MoU With AIIMS Delhi To Strengthen Healthcare Services
Tripura Govt Signs MoU With AIIMS Delhi To Strengthen Healthcare Services
'₹50 Lakh Kharch Kiye, Ticket Kisi Aur Ko Mil Gaya': Angry Jan Suraaj Leader Burns Party Flags, Accuses Prashant Kishor Of Betrayal Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO
'₹50 Lakh Kharch Kiye, Ticket Kisi Aur Ko Mil Gaya': Angry Jan Suraaj Leader Burns Party Flags, Accuses Prashant Kishor Of Betrayal Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO
Indian Equity Market Enters New Growth Cycle Amid Festive Demand And GST Cuts: Report
Indian Equity Market Enters New Growth Cycle Amid Festive Demand And GST Cuts: Report

For now, Cosmic Orange loyalists are advised to avoid direct sun and monitor for spread. Apple support channels are silent, but with the iPhone 17 lineup's strong sales (despite backorders), a swift batch recall looks unlikely, unless reported cases escalate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Models Turning To Rose Gold: Multiple Users Report

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Models Turning To Rose Gold: Multiple Users Report

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Diwali Trend 2025: 5 Must-Try Prompts That Will Light Up Your Selfies

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Diwali Trend 2025: 5 Must-Try Prompts That Will Light Up Your Selfies

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses To Roll Out Hands-Free UPI Payments Support, New Diwali Editing Tool,...

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses To Roll Out Hands-Free UPI Payments Support, New Diwali Editing Tool,...

JioHotstar Down In India: Users Report Streaming Crashes & Vanishing Of Search Icon

JioHotstar Down In India: Users Report Streaming Crashes & Vanishing Of Search Icon

Creator Gifts Apple CEO Custom Labubu iPhone 17 Pro Figurine — Tim Cook Says, 'I’m Putting It...

Creator Gifts Apple CEO Custom Labubu iPhone 17 Pro Figurine — Tim Cook Says, 'I’m Putting It...