Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Diwali Trend 2025: 5 Must-Try Prompts That Will Light Up Your Selfies

Google Gemini

As Diwali 2025 approaches, Google's Gemini Nano Banana tool is at the center of it all. This quirky-named text-to-image AI tool has evolved from retro saree portraits and 90s figurines into a festive powerhouse. Couples everywhere are ditching traditional photoshoots for quick, photorealistic masterpieces featuring glowing diyas, sparkling fireworks, and traditional attire, all sparked by simple prompts and a selfie upload.

Powered by advanced generative models, Gemini Nano Banana lets you input descriptive prompts, upload reference images (like your own face or pet's photo), and generate high-res images in styles ranging from photorealistic to surreal fantasy. No fancy editing skills needed—just paste, generate, and share the joy. With Diwali just days away, fire up Gemini on your phone or web (gemini.google.com), upload your selfies, and try these five curated prompts.

1. Bursting Crackers In The Building

"Use the Uploaded Photo. The couple is celebrating Diwali outside their home in Delhi. They are bursting crackers and the background has the view of others bursting firecrackers as well, a little far way. Make a photorealistic image. pay close attention to their face details."

2. Playful Pets and Sparkler Joy

"Use the uploaded photos. This couple is celebrating Diwali, dressed in festive outfits, the woman in a vibrant saree, the man in a colourful kurta-pajama, playing joyfully with their pets, like puppies or kittens. The scene is filled with glowing diyas, sparkling lights, and colourful Diwali decorations, warm and festive atmosphere, capturing the joy and togetherness of the festival. Make sure to maintain the facial details."

(Pro tip: Include pet photos in uploads for adorable, family-inclusive chaos.)

3. Traditional Elegance at the Temple

"Use the uploaded photo. A happy couple dressed in traditional Indian attire, woman in a richly embroidered red and gold saree, man in a cream and gold sherwani, posing in front of a beautifully lit temple during Diwali evening, warm golden lighting, soft glowing diyas around them, intricate henna on hands, hanging marigold garlands, subtle fireworks in the background, photorealistic style, joyful expressions, cinematic depth of field, gentle wind adding movement to clothing and hair."

*(Photorealistic perfection for elegant Diwali cards or prints.)*

AI generated image |

4. 2D Retro Pooja Celebration

"Use Uplaoded Photo. 2D retro video game art style, a couple performing Diwali pooja at home, joyful atmosphere, colourful flowers scattered around, marigold garlands hanging from the ceiling, warm festive lighting. Render the couple’s faces accurately based on the submitted reference images, capturing their expressions and features. Pixel-art inspired, vibrant colours, cozy and celebratory Diwali mood."

*(Nostalgic gamers, this pixelated pooja scene is your retro dream.)*

AI generated image |

5. Fantasy Fireworks Extravaganza

"Use uploaded photo. A couple is looking out of their modern home window. seeing the sky lit up with firecrackers. two kids in the background dancing in joy. the scene is warm, a homely candid moment. make it photorealistic and focus on details of face."

*(For the dreamers: Elevate your feed with this otherworldly burst of light.)*

Privacy note: Always review Gemini's data policies when uploading personal images.