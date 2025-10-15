Apple iPad Pro With M5 Chip Launched: Faster Performance, AI Upgrades, Price In India & Key Specs Revealed

Apple iPad Pro With M5 Chip Launched | Apple website

Mumbai, October 15: Apple has officially launched the new iPad Pro powered by its latest M5 chip, setting a new benchmark for performance, on-device AI and battery efficiency.

The announcement comes alongside Apple’s next-generation MacBook Pro lineup, underscoring the company’s growing focus on integrating AI and machine learning across all its devices.

According to Apple’s official website, the new iPad Pro delivers up to 3.5 times faster AI performance compared to its predecessor and brings a host of hardware and software enhancements.

The M5 chip includes a Neural Accelerator in every GPU core, enabling advanced AI-driven tasks such as image generation, real-time translation and creative workflow automation - all handled seamlessly on-device.

Key Features and Specifications

Powerful M5 Chip: The iPad Pro’s M5 chip is built for speed, delivering extreme performance in video editing, 3D rendering, and AI-based applications. Apple says it’s up to 5.6× faster than the M1 model in certain creative tasks.

Display: Available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, both models feature a stunning Ultra Retina XDR display with exceptional brightness, HDR support, and ProMotion adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

Connectivity: The new iPad Pro introduces Wi-Fi 7 and C1X modem for lightning-fast connectivity, along with the N1 wireless chip for enhanced stability and energy efficiency.

Battery & Charging: Apple claims all-day battery life and 50 % charge in just 30 minutes with fast charging.

Camera & Audio: The upgraded front-facing camera supports Center Stage and new video recording enhancements, paired with studio-quality microphones and four-speaker audio with Spatial Sound.

Software: Ships with iPadOS 26, featuring Apple’s new Intelligence suite — an AI system designed for smarter writing tools, image generation, and cross-device productivity.

iPad Pro Price and Availability in India

In India, the iPad Pro (M5) starts at ₹99,900 for the base 11-inch Wi-Fi model, while higher-end configurations and the 13-inch variant go beyond ₹1.4 lakh, depending on storage and connectivity. The iPad Pro is available in Space Black and Silver finishes. Customers can pre-order now through Apple’s online store, with deliveries and retail availability beginning October 22, 2025.

Apple India is also offering instant cashback up to ₹10,000 and No Cost EMI options for up to 12 months, making the flagship iPad Pro more accessible this festive season.

New M5-powered Chip

With the launch of the M5-powered iPad Pro, Apple has taken another big step in bringing AI computing directly to its consumer devices. The new tablet not only delivers unmatched performance for creative professionals but also positions itself as a laptop alternative for users who rely on high-end apps and multitasking.