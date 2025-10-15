Apple Launches Next-Gen MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, AI Focus And 24-Hour Battery Life; Check Prices & Availability In India | Apple Website

Mumbai, October 15: Apple has officially launched its latest MacBook Pro lineup in India, featuring the new M5 chip along with the existing M4 Pro and M4 Max options. Scheduled for pre-order now and shipping from October 22, the upgraded MacBook Pro aims to deliver powerful performance, AI capabilities and extended battery life.

Check Out The Key Highlights and Features

Processor Options: The newest 14-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with M5, M4 Pro, or M4 Max chips. The 16-inch model continues with M4 Pro or M4 Max.

The M5 chip brings significant gains in both CPU and GPU tasks, especially in AI workloads. Apple claims up to 6× faster AI performance compared to M1 in certain tasks.

Memory & GPU: Unified memory configurations go higher, enabling seamless handling of demanding workflows. With the M5, Apple includes a Neural Accelerator in each GPU core to speed up on-device AI tasks.

Display: The MacBook Pro continues to use a Liquid Retina XDR display capable of 1,600 nits peak HDR brightness, sustained 1,000 nits HDR, and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

The screen supports ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz. For those working in bright spaces, there's a nano-texture display option that reduces reflections for better clarity outdoors.

Connectivity & Ports: Every MacBook Pro includes three Thunderbolt 4 (or Thunderbolt 5) ports, an HDMI port, MagSafe 3 charging, an SDXC card slot, and a headphone jack.

Users can connect multiple external displays: with M4 Pro or M5, up to two external monitors are supported; with M4 Max, up to four displays.

Camera, Audio & Mics: The built-in 12 MP Center Stage camera keeps the user framed in video calls even as they move.

A Desk View mode lets users show both themselves and their workspace during video calls.

Audio setup includes a studio-quality three-mic array and six speakers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

Battery Life & Charging: Apple touts the longest battery life ever in a Mac, claiming up to 24 hours of use. The MacBook Pro supports fast charging, enabling the battery to reach 50% in just 30 minutes.

Software & AI Features: Ships with macOS Tahoe, which brings a refreshed Liquid Glass design, better productivity tools, and deeper integration of Apple’s Intelligence (AI) features.

Apple Intelligence promises tools like automatic summarisation, creative image generation, and smart automations via Shortcuts, all with privacy built in.

The system is optimized for AI apps such as image generators (DiffusionBee), language models (LM Studio), and video tools like Topaz Video.

Durability & Sustainability: The enclosure is made from 100 % recycled aluminium, and Apple emphasizes build quality and longevity.

India Launch And Prices

Apple has officially launched the new MacBook Pro lineup in India, and it is now available for pre-order on Apple’s official website. The starting price in India is ₹1,69,900 for the base 14-inch MacBook Pro model, which comes with 16 GB unified memory and 512 GB SSD storage.

The new MacBook Pro features Apple’s latest M4 and M4 Pro chips, offering breakthrough performance, extended battery life, and next-gen AI capabilities. Apple has confirmed that deliveries and in-store availability will begin from October 22, 2025, across major Apple Stores and authorised resellers in India.