Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses To Roll Out Hands-Free UPI Payments Support, New Diwali Editing Tool, Deepika Padukone's AI Voice In India

Meta is bringing a set of localised AI- powered features to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in India, with hands-free UPI payments and a celebrity AI voice featuring Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone. Announced today, these updates come just days after NPCI announced UPI Lite support for smart glasses at the Global Fintech Fest.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Get UPI Lite support

At the heart of the enhancements is the integration of UPI Lite support, allowing users to make quick, secure payments for transactions under ₹1,000 without fumbling for their phone. As demonstrated at the Global Fintech Fest, simply glance at a QR code and say, "Hey Meta, scan and pay" - and the glasses handle the rest, processing the payment through your account. This frictionless feature promises to streamline street-side chai runs, market hauls, and impulse buys, making the glasses a true wallet replacement for small spends.

Deepika Padukone's AI Voice Added

Adding star power to the voice assistant is Deepika Padukone's new AI voice, joining Meta's global lineup of celebrity options. Available in an India-English (IN-EN) variant, users can now chat with Meta AI in her iconic tone for queries, jokes, or commands—whether asking for directions, explaining a concept, or controlling media. "Deepika's voice brings a personal touch that resonates deeply with Indian users," a Meta spokesperson noted, emphasising how it elevates hands-free interactions on the go.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Get Hindi Language Support

The updates don't stop at utility; they're festive too. With full Hindi language support powered by Indian AI firm Sarvam, users can switch to Hindi via the Meta AI app (Device Settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice) for seamless queries, calls, texts, and photo captures.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses update brings Diwali-centric editing feature

For Diwali celebrations, a limited-time restyling tool lets you snap a pic with the glasses and prompt Meta AI to "Restyle This" into vibrant scenes of lights, fireworks, rangoli, and diyas—perfect for sharing festive vibes on social media.

How to Enable UPI Lite on Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

1. Open your UPI app (e.g., BHIM, Google Pay) on your smartphone and update to the latest version.

2. Go to “UPI Settings” via your profile and select “UPI Lite.” Toggle it on and accept terms.

3. Add funds (up to Rs. 4,000 daily) from your bank account to the UPI Lite wallet.

4. In device settings, pair your smart glasses by scanning their QR code or entering the pairing code; grant camera and voice permissions.

Test: Scan a QR code with glasses and say “Pay Rs. 200”—funds should deduct seamlessly from the wallet.

These features are set to deploy imminently, with no exact timeline confirmed. Keep your Ray-Ban Meta glasses and Meta AI app updated to dive in. Priced starting at Rs. 29,900, the glasses boast a 12-megapixel camera, open-ear audio, and all-day battery, but these India-specific tweaks position them as a cultural tech must-have.