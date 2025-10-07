UPI Payments Go Hands-Free: Smart Glasses Get UPI Lite Integration, Biometric Authentication Introduced To Enable PIN Free Transactions

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) made waves at the ongoing Global Fintech Fest (GFFF) 2025 by launching three transformative UPI features aimed at simplifying digital transactions and expanding access to cash. Announced today at the Jio World Centre, these updates include UPI Lite availability on smart glasses, biometric authentication for UPI transactions effectively making UPI PINs redundant, and UPI Cash Points. All of these features are rolling out for all users in India. UPI Lite Goes Hands-Free on Smart Glasses.

NPCI has integrated UPI Lite with smart glasses, enabling users to make payments via a simple glance and voice command—no phone required. This AR-powered feature scans QR codes through the glasses’ camera and authorises transactions up to Rs. 1,000 using voice prompts like “Pay Rs. 200 now.” Linked to the UPI Lite wallet, it claims to offer frictionless payments for everyday scenarios, from street vendors to quick retail buys, while maintaining security through voice biometrics and encryption.

How to Enable UPI Lite on Smart Glasses

Open your UPI app (e.g., BHIM, Google Pay) on your smartphone and update to the latest version.

Go to “UPI Settings” via your profile and select “UPI Lite.” Toggle it on and accept terms.

Add funds (up to Rs. 4,000 daily) from your bank account to the UPI Lite wallet.

In device settings, pair your smart glasses by scanning their QR code or entering the pairing code; grant camera and voice permissions.

Test: Scan a QR code with glasses and say “Pay Rs. 200”—funds should deduct seamlessly from the wallet.

UPI introduces Biometric Authentication: No need for UPI PINs anymore

In a bid to enhance security and speed, NPCI introduced UPI biometric authentication, in addition to the traditional UPI PIN with Aadhaar-linked face or fingerprint scans. Supported on devices with compatible sensors, this feature leverages your smartphone’s built-in biometrics for approvals, reducing fraud risks and streamlining high-value transactions. It’s opt-in and available across all major UPI apps, with NPCI assuring compliance with RBI’s data privacy norms.

How to Activate UPI Biometric Authentication

Launch your UPI app and navigate to “Profile” > “Security” or “Biometrics.”

Select “Enable Biometric Authentication” and verify your identity with your current UPI PIN.

Link it to Aadhaar: Enter your Aadhaar number and authenticate via OTP sent to your registered mobile.

Set preferences—choose face ID or fingerprint based on your device’s capabilities.

Confirm: The next transaction will prompt a biometric scan instead of PIN entry; approve to proceed.

UPI Cash Point: Instant Withdrawals at Bank Mitras

NPCI’s UPI Cash Point turns every Bank Mitra outlet—India’s widespread banking correspondent network—into a de facto ATM, allowing cash withdrawals via UPI QR scans without cards. Users can withdraw up to Rs. 10,000 daily from partner banks’ ATMs or Mitra points, bridging digital and physical finance for underserved areas. This expands UPI’s ecosystem, with over 5 lakh Mitras now enabled nationwide.

How to Use UPI Cash Point

Locate a nearby Bank Mitra or partner bank ATM via your UPI app’s “Withdraw Cash” locator.

Open the app, select “Cash Withdrawal” or scan the Mitra’s UPI QR code.

Enter the amount (up to daily limit) and authenticate with PIN or biometrics.

Generate a one-time QR code on your phone; the Mitra scans it to dispense cash.

Collect your receipt—funds debit instantly from your linked bank account.

These launches come as UPI handles 13 billion monthly transactions, positioning India as a global fintech leader. Experts at GFFF hailed the moves for inclusivity, though Sitharaman’s keynote echoed calls for vigilant cybersecurity. The fest runs through October 9.