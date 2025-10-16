Apple Unveils New M5 Silicon Chip With 10-Core GPU Architecture: Here's What's New

Apple has unveiled its groundbreaking silicon M5 chip, marking a major leap in AI and overall processing power. The latest MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro headset are the first products to launch with the new M5 chip, and have been officially released in India with pre-orders already live.

Here are the key new features of the new M5 silicon from Apple.

Next-Gen CPU and GPU upgrades

The M5 features a 10-core CPU comprised of six efficiency cores and four performance cores, delivering up to 15 percent faster multithreaded performance compared to its predecessor, the M4. Its next-generation 10-core GPU integrates a Neural Accelerator into each core, offering a dramatic boost in graphics and up to 4x peak GPU compute performance for AI workloads.

Neural Engine and AI Performance advancements

Apple’s advancements extend to a new 16-core Neural Engine, specifically engineered to handle complex machine learning and AI tasks at previously unattainable speeds. The M5 chip delivers up to 3.5x faster AI performance than the previous generation, bringing seamless generative AI processing to everyday apps and creative workflows.

Superior Unified Memory and Bandwidth

The M5 chip boasts an industry-leading unified memory bandwidth of 153GB/s, a near 30 percent increase over M4. Memory configurations now reach up to 32GB depending on the device, empowering demanding multitasking and creative applications.

Advanced Media Engine and Connectivity

Each device powered by M5 benefits from a robust media engine that accelerates video, audio, and photo processing, offering smoother playback and editing. These devices also support the latest Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and next-gen cellular and thread technologies, ensuring ultra-fast, reliable connectivity.

Products Launched with M5 Chip

- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5): Price starts at Rs. 1,69,900

- iPad Pro (11-inch and 13-inch M5 variants): Price starts at Rs. 99,900

- Vision Pro headset (second generation, now upgraded to M5): India pricing not known