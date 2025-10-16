 Honor 'Robot Phone' Unveiled: This Phone Has A Camera Arm That Can Move, Interact, & Express Emotions—Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechHonor 'Robot Phone' Unveiled: This Phone Has A Camera Arm That Can Move, Interact, & Express Emotions—Watch Video

Honor 'Robot Phone' Unveiled: This Phone Has A Camera Arm That Can Move, Interact, & Express Emotions—Watch Video

This is an AI concept phone that will have an AI-powered camera arm that can move, interact, and even express emotions, representing a radical step forward in mobile device design and AI integration.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image

Honor has unveiled a new 'Robot Phone' with a swivel camera lens that pulls out of the camera module and sits on top, performing several functions. This concept phone will be showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona next year, with availability and launch timeline not known yet. This was unveiled alongside the launch of MagicPad 3 Pro, Earbuds 4, and MagicOS 10 software.

The video showcases probable capabilities of the Honor Robot Phone built atop the Honor Magic 8. This is an AI concept phone that will have an AI-powered camera arm that can move, interact, and even express emotions, representing a radical step forward in mobile device design and AI integration.

It will essentially learn and observe things alongside, give you recommendations on outfits, understand when a photo needs to be taken and then click one, and do much more. It is integrated with an AI system for environmental perception and features robotic mobility, helping it move on its own. 

This is just a concept phone and there is no guarantee that it will ever see a launch. OEMs release several concept devices, but most of them never see the light of the day due to technical hurdles and glitches.

FPJ Shorts
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Soars 5% In Debut Trade Against ₹266 Issue Price
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Soars 5% In Debut Trade Against ₹266 Issue Price
South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Delhi University Students' Union Submits Memorandum Demanding Action
South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Delhi University Students' Union Submits Memorandum Demanding Action
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Gridlock: Traffic Jam Halts Picnic Plans Of Over 20 Schools, Rescheduled After Diwali Vacation
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Gridlock: Traffic Jam Halts Picnic Plans Of Over 20 Schools, Rescheduled After Diwali Vacation
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Issues Digital Vouchers To Parties For Broadcast And Telecast On DD And All India Radio
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Issues Digital Vouchers To Parties For Broadcast And Telecast On DD And All India Radio

However, this phone will be showcased at BArcelona during Mobile World Congress in 2026. MWC is slated to be held between March 2 - March 6 next year.

The new Robot Phone is part of the 'HONOR ALPHA PLAN' unveiled this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Unveils New M5 Silicon Chip With 10-Core GPU Architecture: Here's What's New

Apple Unveils New M5 Silicon Chip With 10-Core GPU Architecture: Here's What's New

Honor 'Robot Phone' Unveiled: This Phone Has A Camera Arm That Can Move, Interact, & Express...

Honor 'Robot Phone' Unveiled: This Phone Has A Camera Arm That Can Move, Interact, & Express...

YouTube Service Normalised After Temporary Disruption In South Korea

YouTube Service Normalised After Temporary Disruption In South Korea

Indian Govt Partners Zomato To Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually Via NCS Portal

Indian Govt Partners Zomato To Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually Via NCS Portal

Diwali 2025: BSNL Offers Free 4G Data, Unlimited Calling Services For 1 Month

Diwali 2025: BSNL Offers Free 4G Data, Unlimited Calling Services For 1 Month