Honor 'Robot Phone' Unveiled: This Phone Has A Camera Arm That Can Move, Interact, & Express Emotions—Watch Video

Honor has unveiled a new 'Robot Phone' with a swivel camera lens that pulls out of the camera module and sits on top, performing several functions. This concept phone will be showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona next year, with availability and launch timeline not known yet. This was unveiled alongside the launch of MagicPad 3 Pro, Earbuds 4, and MagicOS 10 software.

The video showcases probable capabilities of the Honor Robot Phone built atop the Honor Magic 8. This is an AI concept phone that will have an AI-powered camera arm that can move, interact, and even express emotions, representing a radical step forward in mobile device design and AI integration.

It will essentially learn and observe things alongside, give you recommendations on outfits, understand when a photo needs to be taken and then click one, and do much more. It is integrated with an AI system for environmental perception and features robotic mobility, helping it move on its own.

This is just a concept phone and there is no guarantee that it will ever see a launch. OEMs release several concept devices, but most of them never see the light of the day due to technical hurdles and glitches.

However, this phone will be showcased at BArcelona during Mobile World Congress in 2026. MWC is slated to be held between March 2 - March 6 next year.

The new Robot Phone is part of the 'HONOR ALPHA PLAN' unveiled this year.