Google’s Diwali 2025 Offer For Indian Users: 2TB Google One Storage For Just Rs. 11 Till October 31—How To Avail

As part of its festive promotions, Google has launched a Diwali offer for Indian users. The tech giant is offering its Google One subscription plans-Lite, Basic, Standard, and Premium-at a jaw-dropping price of Rs. 11 per month for the first three months. This limited-time deal, valid until October 31, allows users to access up to 2TB of storage for Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos at an unprecedented discount.

The standout offer is the Google One Premium plan, which provides 2TB of storage and typically costs Rs. 650 per month. During this promotion, users can subscribe to this plan for just Rs. 11 per month for three months, a 98 percent discount. The Lite (30GB), Basic (100GB), and Standard (200GB) plans are also available at the same promotional price of Rs. 11 per month, compared to their regular rates of Rs. 30, Rs. 130, and Rs. 210, respectively. After the three-month promotional period, prices will revert to their standard rates.

Google One annual plans also see price cuts in India

In addition to the monthly plans, Google is offering significant discounts on annual subscriptions, with savings of up to 37 percent. For example, the 2TB Premium plan, normally priced at Rs. 7,800 annually, is now available for Rs. 4,900, saving users Rs. 2,900. The annual Lite, Basic, and Standard plans are also discounted, priced at Rs. 479, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 1,600, respectively, compared to their regular prices of Rs 708, Rs 1,560, and Rs 2,520.

This offer is particularly appealing for users looking to back up their Diwali photos, videos, and other memories securely. Subscribers to the Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can also share their storage with up to five family members, adding extra value to the deal.

How to avail the Google One Diwali offer

To take advantage of this festive deal before it expires on October 31, 2025, follow these simple steps:

1. Open Google One: Launch the Google One app on your Android or iOS device, or visit the Google One website (one.google.com) using a browser like Chrome.

2. Sign In: Log in with your Gmail account.

3. Access Membership Plans: In the app, tap the menu (three horizontal lines) in the top-left corner and select "Membership Plans." On the website, navigate to the plans section.

4. Choose a Plan: Select your preferred plan—Lite (30GB), Basic (100GB), Standard (200GB), or Premium (2TB). The promotional price of Rs 11 for three months will be displayed.

5. Proceed to Payment: Click the "Get Discount" or "Subscribe" button. Verify your payment method and set up an Autopay mandate to complete the transaction.

6. Confirm Subscription: After paying Rs 11, your subscription will be activated, and you’ll enjoy the discounted rate for the first three months.

Note that after the promotional period, Google will charge the regular monthly price for the selected plan unless you cancel or switch plans. Annual plan subscribers can also sign up for the discounted rates until October 31.

This Diwali offer is a golden opportunity for Indian users to access premium cloud storage at a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re storing festive memories or managing work files, Google One’s affordable plans make it easier to keep your data safe and accessible.