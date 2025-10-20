Major Amazon Web Services Outage Shuts Down Roblox, Perplexity, Slack, & More: Full List Of Services Impacted In India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is facing a serious outage across India, and outside, leading to 'service errors' on several online platforms, including Perplexity, Snapchat, Canva, and more. This outage began sometime around noon (IST) and is still ongoing, with most of the services still not up and running. The issue started with Canva, but has now trickled onto other platforms as well, with more outages being reported as time goes.

Amazon is actively working on resolving this massive outage that has led to service disruptions in India, UK, US, and other regions. On Downdetector, there are over 15,000 user complaints from across the globe. AWS has not offered any estimated timeline for a full resolution. This is probably one of the very few multi-service disruptions reported across the globe for this long period.

Impacted Third-Party Services and Applications In India

Over 50 consumer-facing services reported outages, ranging from access issues to complete downtime. These span gaming, social media, finance, streaming, and productivity tools. few notable names include The list below is alphabetized and unique, drawn from global reports including Indian user complaints on platforms like Duolingo and Canva:

1. Canva (Design): Editing and export failures (widely reported in India).

Canva is completely down with thousands of users taking to DownDetector to report of issues with website, app, and servers. This is an Amazon Web Services issue and services are likely to resume only after the problem is resolved. Users in India are heavily impacted.

2. Coinbase (Crypto):

For some users in India, Coinbase is throwing an error when accessing website. A few users are able to access, but it throws an error when you try to sign in. Users in India are heavily impacted

3. Duolingo (Education): Lesson loading errors (impacted Indian users).

The Duolingo platform has loading errors for lessons and homepage. The app and the website are both throwing errors. Users in India are massively impacted.

4. Goodreads (Books/Social): Profile and review access issues

Goodreads, a book reviewing platform, shows the message."An unexpected error occurred. We will investigate this problem as soon as possible — please check back soon!" Users in India are massively impacted.

5. Perplexity AI (AI/Search): Query processing downtime

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has tweeted that Perplexity is down due to server issues. "Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it," he said on X. Users in India are facing delays in query processing.

6. Roblox (Gaming): Platform-wide downtime (major Indian user impact).

Users on social media are reporting that Roblox is down platform-wide. Users in India are majorly impacted.

7. Snapchat (Social Media): Stories and messaging failures (global, including India).

Snapchat users are facing issues while uploading stories and chatting with friends. Users in India are heavily impacted.

8. Slack (messagign delays, server error in India)

While some users in India are able to access Slack and use it, there are delays in messages and links being sent and received. Some users in India are seeing complete 'server error crashes'. Users are recommended to reload Slack a couple of times to restore service.

We will be updating this list as and when we come to know of more services that are being disrupted or restored in India.

While the outage originated in the US, it affected Indian users due to AWS's global backbone. Over 1,000 reports emerged from India on Downdetector, focusing on gaming (Roblox, Fortnite), education (Duolingo), design (Canva), and social apps (Snapchat). Telecom services like Vodafone saw indirect hits via AWS-dependent portals.