 Meta Appoints Aman Jain As Head Of Public Policy, Strengthening Its India & APAC Leadership Push
Jain will also join the company’s India leadership team as part of his new role. “Jain will join the company early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC). In this role, Aman will also be a member of the India leadership team,” the firm said in a statement.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Meta India on Friday announced the appointment of Aman Jain as its new Head of Public Policy. | X @thenewsdrum

New Delhi: Meta India on Friday announced the appointment of Aman Jain as its new Head of Public Policy.

He will take charge early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Meta’s Vice President of Policy for the Asia Pacific region.

Jain will also join the company’s India leadership team as part of his new role.

Aman Jain comes with more than two decades of experience in public policy and business strategy.

He has worked with major global companies such as Amazon and Google, as well as with the Indian Government and international organisations.

At Google India, he served in key leadership positions, including Country Head for Government Affairs and Public Policy.

Most recently, he was the Director of Public Policy at Amazon, where he led policy strategy across areas like marketplace operations, competition, and technology.

Welcoming Jain to the company, Simon Milner said that India remains a crucial market for Meta, especially as the country’s digital economy continues to grow in areas like artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and the creator economy.

He added that Meta aims to support the development of a more inclusive and trusted internet ecosystem in India.

“As the country’s digital economy accelerates across areas such as AI, emerging tech and the creator economy, Meta aims to help build a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem for India,” it added.

Milner said he is pleased to have Aman Jain on board and believes his deep experience in technology and public policy will strengthen Meta’s engagement with regulators and industry partners.

He also noted that Jain will play an important role in Meta’s wider APAC policy leadership team.

