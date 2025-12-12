 Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS And Wipro Sign Mega AI Pact To Deploy Over 2 Lakh Copilot Licenses Across India
Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS And Wipro Sign Mega AI Pact To Deploy Over 2 Lakh Copilot Licenses Across India

With over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses that will be deployed across each of the four IT giants, this partnership underscores the transformative potential of agentic AI — intelligent systems capable of taking initiative, driving decisions, and generating insights autonomously — aims to create new avenues for growth and competitiveness.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella | File

Bengaluru: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday announced strategic partnerships with four leading IT companies — Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro — where each of these companies will deploy over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses, collectively surpassing 200,000 licenses and accelerating the adoption of agentic AI.

Microsoft is joining hands with the four leading IT companies to deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot and transform the way organizations operate, innovate, and scale.

With over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses that will be deployed across each of the four IT giants, this partnership underscores the transformative potential of agentic AI — intelligent systems capable of taking initiative, driving decisions, and generating insights autonomously — aims to create new avenues for growth and competitiveness.

Powered by Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro are enabling global enterprises to lead in the AI-driven economy, harnessing AI that acts not just as a tool, but as a strategic driver of business outcomes.

India Emerges As World's Largest And Fastest-Growing Enterprise AI Talent Hub With 1.26 Lakh GCC...
article-image

The four companies will collectively deploy over 200,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses, redefining work and innovation at scale.

This comes a day after Microsoft announced its plans to invest $17.5 billion in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations in the country over four years.

“Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro aren’t just embracing AI — they’re setting the global pace. These global enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale deployment, embedding Microsoft Copilot into the fabric of everyday work,” said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia.

According to Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, “We’re experiencing the largest infrastructure investment in tech history, with companies investing hundreds of billions annually into AI infrastructure”.

'Is Apple Facing The Beginning Of The End?' Tech Influencer Says Company Entering 'Post-iPhone Era'
article-image

“Our collaboration with Microsoft and investment in Copilot are creating new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and growth. Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize every business, in every industry, in unprecedented ways,” he mentioned.

Infosys is also accelerating its evolution into a true Frontier Firm through a deepened AI collaboration with Microsoft leading transformation for global clients. “By deploying Copilot at scale and embedding AI deeply into our operating model for Infosys Topaz, we are shifting from traditional workflows to a human+ agent powered AI-first enterprise,” said Salil Parekh – Managing Director and CEO, Infosys.

According to K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, the company has equipped tens of thousands of its professionals with Microsoft AI solutions. Microsoft Cloud, data, and AI technologies are integral to our business transformation.”

Srini Pallia, CEO and MD, Wipro, said that “Our partnership with Microsoft amplifies this vision, accelerating the adoption of agentic AI, and unlocking value for our clients and us.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

