'Is Apple Facing The Beginning Of The End?' Tech Influencer Says Company Entering 'Post-iPhone Era' |

Popular tech influencer Utsav Techie seems to think that this is the 'beginning of the end' for Apple. His posts highlighting Apple's woes - including the slow adoption of AI and talent drain - all indicate to a grim future for the tech giant. In one post, he highlights a cascade of executive exits and strategic missteps, warning that the company responsible for revolutionising personal computing is entering uncharted, perilous waters.

Utsav Techie is a YouTuber and X influencer with more than 130,000 followers. "Apple – The Beginning of the End Has Already Started," he declared, pointing to a string of high-profile losses that have left Cupertino reeling.

Apple's mega talent drain: Key executing exiting

In his post, he highlights a group of exits, including the possibility of Apple CEO Tim Cook retiring next year. The list also includes COO Jeff Williams, who announced his retirement earlier this year after nearly three decades at the firm, having overseen operations and supply chain mastery during the iPhone boom.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alan Dye, credited with the 'liquid glass' aesthetic of interfaces like Vision Pro, was poached by Meta alongside his team to helm its chief design officer role. "Meta even hired an Apple AI engineer with a salary higher than Tim Cook’s. The head of Apple’s AI and robotics division, who was working on the rumoured Apple robot, has also left for Meta," the techie wrote in his post.

OpenAI has also hired more than two dozen Apple engineers specialising in user interfaces, wearables, cameras, and audio technology, up from the previous year. Even Apple Silicon architect Johny Srouji was also reportedly mulling his exit, but he then decided to stay on.

Jony Ive, the design maestro behind the iPhone, iMac, iPad, and Apple Watch, is now collaborating with OpenAI on AI hardware ventures. Techie notes, "A lot of senior employees are retiring or leaving the company. These are the people who helped build the Apple we know today."

"All of this will hurt Apple in the long term," Techie concludes, echoing broader industry fears of innovation stagnation.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also looks to retire next year

At the epicentre is CEO Tim Cook, whose tenure has ballooned Apple's market cap to trillions but drawn fire for perceived caution. Techie asserts, "Tim Cook is expected to retire next year," aligning with swirling reports of accelerated succession planning. While Apple has not confirmed a timeline – with some analysts pushing it to mid-2026 or later – the board is reportedly grooming internal talent amid the turmoil.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

John Ternus, the 50-year-old senior vice president of hardware engineering, emerges as the frontrunner. A low-key engineer who has steered Mac transitions to Apple Silicon and iPhone hardware innovations, Ternus is praised for his technical acumen and steady hand – qualities Cook himself lacks in spades. Other contenders include software chief Craig Federighi, but Ternus's youth and product prowess position him to bridge Apple's hardware legacy with emerging tech. Insiders suggest Cook may linger to shepherd AI initiatives before bowing out, potentially transitioning to chairman.

Apple is falling behind in the race: AI and foldable setbacks

Adding to the brain drain are Apple's tactical delays. The firm has trailed rivals in generative AI adaptation, launching Apple Intelligence in late 2024 only after competitors like Google and OpenAI had embedded advanced models into devices.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On hardware, Apple's foldable phone ambitions have stuttered, with a debut now eyed for late 2026 – years behind Samsung's Galaxy Z series and Huawei's offerings.

Utsav Techie also warns of escalating costs: "If you think today’s smartphones are getting expensive, just wait one year to see what the actual ‘expensive phones’ look like." He caps his prognosis with a stark pivot, "Apple is Entering the Post-iPhone Era."