Canva Down In India: Users Report Of Server Errors, Issues With Downloading

Canva is down for users in India

Canva, the popular photo editing tool, is facing technical issues. Serveral users in India are reporting of server errors, which means they are unable to access the main site and links associated with the service. Others are reporting that they are able to access the site, but are unable to download images from the website.

At the time of writing, we were unable to access the main site on Google Chrome, with the homepage showing a '503- Server Error' message. On the Comet browser, the Canva tool opened up, but it did not allow us to download images on our desktop.

Even the iOS app seems to be down, with the landing page showing a message "Something isn't working on our end. You can try again, sometimes we are back up in a few seconds. Otherwise check the status page for updates and help."

On Downdetector, there are several reports of failure, with over 500 reports filed just a few minutes ago. 58 percent of those users have reported of issues with the website, 25 percent with server connection, and 17 percent are reporting of issues with the app.

Canva has responded to the issues and has issued a statement, "We're aware that Canva and its features are currently unavailable for some users. Our team is actively investigating the issue and working to restor full access as quickly as possible."

This is a developing story...