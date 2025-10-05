Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List Inside

Banks to Remain Closed on Multiple Days Next Week | Symbolic Image |

Mumbai: If you have important bank work coming up, take note — banks will be closed on several days next week (October 6 to 12) due to festivals and RBI-scheduled holidays. Some cities may even get a long weekend because of consecutive holidays.

Here’s the Day-Wise Bank Holiday List (Oct 6–12):

October 6 (Monday): Banks closed in Agartala and Kolkata for Laxmi Puja

October 7 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima

October 10 (Friday): Banks closed in Shimla for Karva Chauth

October 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Banks closed nationwide

October 12 (Sunday): Sunday – Banks closed nationwide

So, if you live in cities like Shimla or Kolkata, you could have 3–4 days of bank closures during this week.

Total 21 Bank Holidays in October 2025

October is a festive month in India, and it shows in the bank holiday calendar too. In total, there are 21 official bank holidays in October 2025, including major festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Durga Puja, Chhath Puja, and the usual weekend offs.

Online Banking to the Rescue

While physical bank branches will remain closed, you can still use ATMs, mobile banking apps, and UPI services. These digital services are available 24/7 unless notified otherwise due to maintenance.

So, plan your visits to the bank ahead of time, especially if you need to handle tasks that can’t be done online. For emergencies, digital banking is your best bet during the festive rush.