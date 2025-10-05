 Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPlanning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List Inside

Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List Inside

Banks will be closed in several cities between October 6–12 for Laxmi Puja, Karva Chauth, Kumar Purnima, and weekend offs. Online banking and ATM services will still work as usual.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Banks to Remain Closed on Multiple Days Next Week | Symbolic Image |

Mumbai: If you have important bank work coming up, take note — banks will be closed on several days next week (October 6 to 12) due to festivals and RBI-scheduled holidays. Some cities may even get a long weekend because of consecutive holidays.

Here’s the Day-Wise Bank Holiday List (Oct 6–12):

October 6 (Monday): Banks closed in Agartala and Kolkata for Laxmi Puja

October 7 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima

FPJ Shorts
Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List Inside
Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List Inside
Vedanta Ltd Pushes Demerger Deadline To March 2026 As NCLT And Government Approvals Remain Pending
Vedanta Ltd Pushes Demerger Deadline To March 2026 As NCLT And Government Approvals Remain Pending
UP: BDA Seals Properties Of Close Aides Of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan Following 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
UP: BDA Seals Properties Of Close Aides Of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan Following 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Launches 'Your Money, Your Right' Drive, ₹1.84 Lakh Crore Unclaimed Funds To Be Returned Via Portal
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Launches 'Your Money, Your Right' Drive, ₹1.84 Lakh Crore Unclaimed Funds To Be Returned Via Portal

October 10 (Friday): Banks closed in Shimla for Karva Chauth

October 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Banks closed nationwide

October 12 (Sunday): Sunday – Banks closed nationwide

So, if you live in cities like Shimla or Kolkata, you could have 3–4 days of bank closures during this week.

Read Also
Bank Holidays In October 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days Across Different Cities
article-image

Total 21 Bank Holidays in October 2025

October is a festive month in India, and it shows in the bank holiday calendar too. In total, there are 21 official bank holidays in October 2025, including major festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Durga Puja, Chhath Puja, and the usual weekend offs.

Read Also
September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?
article-image

Online Banking to the Rescue

While physical bank branches will remain closed, you can still use ATMs, mobile banking apps, and UPI services. These digital services are available 24/7 unless notified otherwise due to maintenance.

So, plan your visits to the bank ahead of time, especially if you need to handle tasks that can’t be done online. For emergencies, digital banking is your best bet during the festive rush.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List...

Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List...

Vedanta Ltd Pushes Demerger Deadline To March 2026 As NCLT And Government Approvals Remain Pending

Vedanta Ltd Pushes Demerger Deadline To March 2026 As NCLT And Government Approvals Remain Pending

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Launches 'Your Money, Your Right' Drive, ₹1.84 Lakh Crore Unclaimed Funds To...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Launches 'Your Money, Your Right' Drive, ₹1.84 Lakh Crore Unclaimed Funds To...

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On October 8 For First Official Trip At PM Modi’s...

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On October 8 For First Official Trip At PM Modi’s...

Rupee Slide & US Tariffs Trigger ₹1.6 Lakh Cr FPI Selloff In 2025, ₹23,885 Cr Outflow In Sept...

Rupee Slide & US Tariffs Trigger ₹1.6 Lakh Cr FPI Selloff In 2025, ₹23,885 Cr Outflow In Sept...