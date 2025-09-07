 September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?
HomeBusinessSeptember 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?

September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?

Banks in Mumbai will remain closed on September 8 due to the Eid-e-Milad procession. The Maharashtra government shifted the holiday from September 5 to September 8 to ease festive crowding.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Banks in Mumbai will remain closed on September 8 due to the Eid-e-Milad procession. |

Mumbai: Before going to a bank, it’s important to check the holiday list. Especially during the festive season, many holidays fall one after another. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of bank holidays in advance, covering different states and cities.

Bank Holiday on September 8

On Monday, September 8, banks across the country will remain open except in Mumbai. The RBI had earlier marked September 5 as a bank holiday in Mumbai on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. However, the Maharashtra government decided not to observe the holiday on September 5 and instead shifted it to September 8. The official notification was issued on Wednesday by the state’s General Administration Department.

article-image

Why Are Banks Closed in Mumbai on September 8?

The reason is that the Eid-e-Milad procession will be taken out in Mumbai on September 8. Also, with Ganesh Visarjan on September 6, the government wanted to avoid crowding in the city. So, the holiday originally scheduled for September 5 was moved to September 8.

