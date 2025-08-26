September Bank Holiday List: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days In September, Check Full Holiday Calendar Here

Banks to Remain Closed for 15 Days in September. | File

Mumbai: If you often visit the bank for your daily work, September may bring some trouble for you. On the other hand, bank employees might enjoy the upcoming month. That’s because, in September, banks will remain closed for 15 days due to different festivals, the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

However, it is important to remember that not all holidays apply in every state, as some are regional and depend on the local customs of each area.

Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2025

Date Day Reason for Holiday Affected Area

3 September 2025 Wednesday Karma Puja Jharkhand

4 September 2025 Thursday First Onam Kerala

5 September 2025 Friday Eid-e-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi Several states

6 September 2025 Saturday Eid-e-Milad Gangtok, Raipur

7 September 2025 Sunday Weekly Off All India

12 September 2025 Friday Friday after Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Jammu, Srinagar

13 September 2025 Saturday Second Saturday All India

14 September 2025 Sunday Weekly Off All India

21 September 2025 Sunday Weekly Off All India

22 September 2025 Monday Navratri Sthapana Jaipur

23 September 2025 Tuesday Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti Jammu, Srinagar

27 September 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday All India

28 September 2025 Sunday Weekly Off All India

29 September 2025 Monday Maha Saptami / Durga Puja Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata

30 September 2025 Tuesday Maha Ashtami / Durga Puja Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi

Note: This list is based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule and may vary according to the local holidays in different states.

Impact on Banking Services

Due to these back-to-back holidays, customers may face delays in services provided at physical bank branches. Services like cash deposits, passbook updates, or in-person transactions may not be available during these holidays.

Digital Banking Services Will Remain Active

Customers can continue using ATM services, UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking for essential financial transactions. In states where banks are closed, customers who rely on branch services should check their local holiday list or confirm with their bank before visiting.