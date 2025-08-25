 Reserve Bank Of India Releases Holiday Schedule, Banks Closed In Mumbai On August 27?
Tresha Dias
Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
File Image

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the holiday schedule for August 2025. Banks will be closed on different occasions in many cities this week.

Banks Closed On 25 August?

Today, i.e. August 25, banks are open all over the country. In Assam, banks will remain closed today on the occasion of the death anniversary of saint and scholar Srimanta Shankardev. This occasion, called Tirobhav Tithi, pays tribute to Shankardev.

Banks Closed On August 27?

August 27 (Wednesday): Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddha Vinayaka Vrat.

August 28 (Thursday): Banks will not open in Bhubaneswar and Panaji. Here, people will celebrate the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai festival.

August 31 (Sunday): There will be a weekly holiday across the country, and all banks will remain closed.

Stock Market Closed For The Occasion

Not only banks, but major stock exchanges like BSE and NSE will also remain closed on August 27 due to Ganesh Chaturthi. Investors and traders are advised to settle their transactions in advance.

Online Banking

In this age of digital banking, one can now make cash transactions even if the bank branch is closed. Payments and transfers can be made through UPI, mobile banking and netbanking. Services like cheques and demand drafts will not be processed on holidays.

